Pope Francis adds to 400 years of African American History

Pope Francis and Archbishop Gregory, Citation for Reverend Wilton Gregory



BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - With Pope Francis' announcement of making the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Most Reverend Wilton Gregory a Cardinal Designate, it added celebration to 400 years of African American History. Most Reverend Wilton Gregory was recognized during H.R. 1242 Resilience Project inaugural event at Brooklyn Bridge Park on August 17, 2019.

A Citation given in honor from the Office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined a time capsule that was delivered to H.E. Mr. Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the commemoration of 400 years of African American History in Equatorial Guinea recently.

This designation for Most Reverend Wilton Gregory from Pope Francis, making him the first African American Cardinal in the United States, was the eternal candle for our year long commemoration of the 400 years of African American History, said Don Victor Mooney.



The theme for H.R. 1242 Resilience Project theme commemorating 400 years of African American History was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.

On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com.



