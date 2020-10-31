Koala Joeys Celebrate Their First Halloween

Koala joeys 'Maddie and Kev' from Symbio Wildlife Park on the Southern outskirts of Sydney were treated to a very spooky surprise when their favourite Zookeeper 'Naomi' organised a Koala Party to help them celebrate their first ever Halloween.

Despite storms ravaging Sydney, this wasn't going to stop Zookeeper Naomi helping them to party and get their spook on. With ghosts, cobwebs, spiders, skeletons and more lining their sanctuary, they, along with best their best friends 'Imogen and Willow' spent the best part of an hour playing hide-n-spook and enjoying the enrichments set out amongst the trees.

Maddie and Kev, who are still to turn one year, have only just taken up full time residency in the the sanctuary with Imogen and Willow since they became fully weaned from their mothers and have moved on to a full eucalyptus diet and no longer reliant on their mother's milk.

Video Filmed & Edited by Kevin Fallon | Symbio Wildlife Park

