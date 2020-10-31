World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Koala Joeys Celebrate Their First Halloween

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

CLICK to watch Koala Joeys celebrating a Spooky Halloween

Koala joeys 'Maddie and Kev' from Symbio Wildlife Park on the Southern outskirts of Sydney were treated to a very spooky surprise when their favourite Zookeeper 'Naomi' organised a Koala Party to help them celebrate their first ever Halloween.

Despite storms ravaging Sydney, this wasn't going to stop Zookeeper Naomi helping them to party and get their spook on. With ghosts, cobwebs, spiders, skeletons and more lining their sanctuary, they, along with best their best friends 'Imogen and Willow' spent the best part of an hour playing hide-n-spook and enjoying the enrichments set out amongst the trees.

Maddie and Kev, who are still to turn one year, have only just taken up full time residency in the the sanctuary with Imogen and Willow since they became fully weaned from their mothers and have moved on to a full eucalyptus diet and no longer reliant on their mother's milk.

Click to download 4k Video

Video Filmed & Edited by Kevin Fallon | Symbio Wildlife Park

Terms of use: All uses on Facebook MUST have the @Symbio Wildlife Park Facebook page tagged into the main caption of post. All uses of this video online MUST have a hyperlink to Symbio Willdlife Park's Facebook page in the main text body of the story. If used in TV broadcasting, then credit as to the source of the footage must be Symbio Wildlife Park, Sydney, Australia.

