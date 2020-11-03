UN Secretary-General's Spokesman - On Attacks In Vienna, Austria

The Secretary-General is following with utmost concern the still evolving situation in Vienna’s city centre where violent attacks in several places have been reported today, with at least one bystander killed and several others wounded, including members of the security forces. He extends his deep condolences to the family of the victim and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria.

