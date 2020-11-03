World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Saelea: Food & Nutrition Security Remains Top Priority In FAO Assistance For SI

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

Food and nutrition security remains the top priority areas of support by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for Solomon Islands.

FAO country representative Jimi Saelea revealed this during the recent World Food Day program hosted live on the national broadcaster, SIBC on 16 October 2020.

“Over the years, Solomon Islands received Technical Assistance from FAO in specific areas identified as priorities. These areas include Food and nutrition security, as well as resilience to impacts of disasters; Climate change, and environmental management.

“Agriculture, food and nutrition security still dominates the level of support that FAO provided for Solomon Islands,” Mr. Saelea said.

He added that under the Country Programme Framework, the focus is on improved policy, plans and legislation; Enhancement of ecologically sustainable agriculture (including fisheries and forestry) production; improved food quality and safety; improved production, processing and marketing of agricultural produce; and Protection and sustainable use of biodiversity.

“These assistance enabled capacity development for farmers, government officials, Non-state actors, women, youth and others to enhance their knowledge in agriculture, fisheries, sustainable land and forest management, food processing, food safety, sector and sub-sector policy development, and so on.

“The SI-FAO Programme, current and upcoming projects are being designed to reflect the challenges that COVID-19 have on agriculture, forestry, fisheries, health, environment, and education,” he added.

“…it is fundamental that special treatment be accorded to food production, transport, marketing and distribution of essential services that must be sustained. There is need for a strategic policy coordination between health, agriculture and social protection.

“This will mean establishing policy measures and legal frameworks that support sustainable food systems, for example on, nutrition, decent employment and soil protection.

“Private businesses, many of which have been severely strained by the pandemic disruptions, need to invest in sustainable, resilient food systems with decent employment and to develop, adapt and share technologies that transform food systems. Nevertheless, Let us recognize the importance and healthy traditional food systems which made our rural population resilient in the face of disasters,” he stressed.

On the pandemic, Mr. Saelea said Covid-19 is prompting many to re-assess how they produce their food.

“In the urban and peri-urban settings, backyard farming has taken on a new meaning with the support of the Disaster Livelihoods Sector Committee. Households in Honiara are now producing their own vegetables in their backyard. Similarly an FAO funded project to address city-region food systems will soon roll out for urban centres. I am sure most of us by now have begun growing a few vegetables in our backyard gardens. This is not only to produce healthy foods but also a healthy lifestyle in terms of physical exercise,” Mr. Saelea added.

Mr. Saelea then thanked the government, NGOs, Solomon Islands National University, private sectors and other UN agencies that have collaborated with FAO to address fundamental issues of food security, and livelihoods for Solomon Islanders over the years.

“All of us need to make food choices that improve both our health and that of our food systems, preserve habits that support them, respect food and food producers,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Hon. Minister Filualea said FAO over the last four decades has been in one way or another provided assistance to Solomon Islands in human resource development, policy, natural resource management, food systems development, infrastructure and data capture and analysis.

“The ongoing programme based on the Country Programme Framework 2018 -2022 consist of both regional and national actions ranging from fisheries, forestry, environment, health, and agriculture. New programmes to address emerging issues are also being discussed with FAO for assistance in the near future,” he said.

The Minister then acknowledged FAO for its continuous support to Solomon Islands with regards to food and nutrition security, environmental management, sustainable land management, sustainable forest management, sustainable fisheries, and livelihoods growth.

Solomon Islands became a member of FAO in 1985.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Factionalising Antisemitism: The British Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn

Whatever stance taken by followers of the British Labour Party on the subject of antisemitism within its ranks, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn must be seen as an exercise of muscle on the part of Sir Keir Starmer. Since coming to the leadership, ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

UN News: Millions Affected As Devastating Typhoon Strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling from the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country. There are also reports that 174 ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 