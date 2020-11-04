World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Three Tech Giants Grow In Double Digits From Q1 To Q3 2020, $150B Total Revenue In Q3 2020

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft revenue grew by 35%, 17% and 13% respectively during the first nine months of 2020. On the other hand, Alphabet’s (Google) revenue increased by 9% and Apple’s revenue was up by 4% during the same period.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, Apple was the only one to post a revenue decline. The three tech giants (Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook) generated a cumulative $152 billion in Q3 2020.

iPhone Revenue Plunges by 20.7% in Q3 Due to New Model Launch Delays

During Q3 2020, Apple’s revenue totaled $64.7 billion, marking a growth rate of 1% year-over-year (YoY). iPad revenue increased by 46% YoY in that period. Mac revenue grew by 28% and services revenue soared by 16.3%.

However, there was a 20.7% decline in iPhone revenue due to the delayed launch of iPhone 12. New models typically launch in September but due to the global pandemic, this year’s release was pushed to October. Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, posted $46.2 billion in Q3 2020 revenue, a 14% increase YoY. Its performance was boosted by ad revenue which totaled $37.1 billion.

On the other hand, Amazon’s net sales shot up by 35% YoY to $96.1 billion and its profits nearly tripled to $6.3 billion. According to its earnings report, the online shopping giant is expecting sales to rise by 28% to 38% in Q4 2020.

Facebook’s revenue soared by 22% YoY to reach $21.47 billion. From this figure, ad spending accounted for $21.22 billion. Ad reach increased by 134.9% YoY in North America while global cost per click grew by 42.4% YoY. Notably, during the period, it lost 1 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 2 million daily users in top ad markets US and Canada.

Microsoft reported an increase of 15% in revenue, reaching $36.0 billion. Its profits grew by 22% YoY to $10.8 billion.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/2020/11/04/three-tech-giants-grow-in-double-digits-from-q1-to-q3-2020-150b-total-revenue-in-q3-2020/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Factionalising Antisemitism: The British Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn

Whatever stance taken by followers of the British Labour Party on the subject of antisemitism within its ranks, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn must be seen as an exercise of muscle on the part of Sir Keir Starmer. Since coming to the leadership, ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

UN News: Millions Affected As Devastating Typhoon Strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling from the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country. There are also reports that 174 ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 