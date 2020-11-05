World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Brings Cyprus Leaders Together, Mulling Future Talks On Divided Island

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: UN News

The leaders of the divided island of Cyprus have met in the capital Nicosia, in an encounter convened by the United Nations, the Secretary-General’s Good Offices Mission in Cyprus said on Tuesday.

The meeting is the first between the Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, since the latter assumed his post following elections last month.

Both representatives had “expressed their determination to positively respond to the UN Secretary-General’s commitment” to convene fresh talks about the island, “at an appropriate stage”, the UN statement said, describing their meeting as “cordial” and “informal”.

Under the auspices of the Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, agreement was also reached that any such future UN-led discussions would follow the “five-plus-United Nations” format, shorthand for representation featuring Cyprus's two communities, along with guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

International optics

UN chief António Guterres met Mr. Anastasiades and the then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı, in Berlin 12 months ago, in talks facilitated by the German Government.

Following that informal encounter, Mr. Guterres indicated that both men had reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a settlement that would ensure a peaceful future for the island, as laid out in the 2014 Joint Declaration on Cyprus.

In the opening lines of that text, both leaders were in agreement that “the status quo is unacceptable” and that prolonging it “will have negative consequences for the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots”.

They also expressed their “determination to resume structured negotiations in a results-oriented manner, with the aim of aim reaching a settlement “as soon as possible”, which would be followed by “separate simultaneous referenda”.

Talks were last held in Switzerland in 2017 on the future of the island, which has been divided since 1974.

Those discussions centred around six main issues, including security and guarantees, new territorial boundaries and power-sharing, but talks stalled after a week.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Factionalising Antisemitism: The British Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn

Whatever stance taken by followers of the British Labour Party on the subject of antisemitism within its ranks, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn must be seen as an exercise of muscle on the part of Sir Keir Starmer. Since coming to the leadership, ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

UN News: Millions Affected As Devastating Typhoon Strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling from the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country. There are also reports that 174 ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 