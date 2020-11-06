Leading CBD Company Greenheart Launches IEO Pre-sales Of PUNT

A Project Aiming To Address Challenges As Well As Bring The Advantages Of Blockchain To CBD Industry

Curragha, County Meath, Ireland, Nov 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Irish company Greenheart CBD (greenheartcbd.ie) has announced November IEO pre-sales of the Greenheart PUNT, an ERC-20 token available now on the LATOKEN exchange platform. The PUNT is a DeFi sustainable token which aims to encourage the adoption of CBD products in the global community, and bring the advantages of blockchain to the wider CBD industry.

The Greenheart PUNT token is backed by a real commodity - 1,000 liters of Greenheart's CBD oil a year at a retail value of US$4 million - allowing token holders to redeem their tokens for CBD oil if they wish. And during November pre-sales, PUNTers will receive bonuses ranging between 20% and 50%, depending on the date of token purchase.

Official trading will begin on December 1st, when Greenheart will put 200,000,000 tokens into circulation at a price of 10 US cents per token. Moreover, Greenheart will offer 200,000,000 tokens for public sale on the 1st of December each year for the next 4 years, as it aims to sell 1,000,000,000 tokens in total.

According to the Greenheart Team, the CBD industry faces lack of governance, transparency, and compliance in addition to high fees imposed by retailers and the absence of formal banking support to the CBD industry in general. This, in addition to weakened production from not yet applying advanced technologies to scale in the industry.

The Greenheart Team believes that its PUNT project will work toward these problems in addition to its own growth, with proceeds from the sale of its tokens in purchasing new land for CBD production, building a state-of-the-art decortication plant, moving into new product lines, and building and deploying its pioneering CBD Tech.

Greenheart unveiled its unique dApp marketplace for CBD products beta in October. Developed using leading decentralized platform Origin, the dApp marketplace can be used by token holders to purchase Greenheart CBD products, using both Ethereum or the Greenheart PUNT token. This marketplace is built and ready to be launched.

The PUNT project is led by Greenheart CBD - one of Europe's leading licensed & fasting growing CBD seed to shelf producers and an established Irish business with a demonstrable track record of successful project delivery. Greenheart CBD is also the first CBD producer to put cutting edge technology at the heart of its business.

