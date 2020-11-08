Artist Of The Month - Winners October 2020

ITSLIQUID Group is pleased to announce the WINNERS of the ARTIST OF THE MONTH - OCTOBER 2020, a competition open to anyone and established to increase and develop the art market and the dialogue between collectors, art critics, journalist and art lovers. Making contemporary art accessible to all.

Artworks have been judged based on creativity, originality, quality of work, and overall artistic ability. Winners have been chosen based on the quality of single entry as well as quality of overall work.

Winners October 2020

Janet Mait . USA

Lollie Ortiz . USA

Monika Thoms . Germany

Sally De Courcy . UK

Yi Kai . China

ARTIST OF THE MONTH - NOVEMBER 2020

Deadline: November 30, 2020

To have your works seen by more than 300.000 monthly unique visitors around the world, including leading museums, galleries, publications, collectors, curators, and more, we encourage artists to take this opportunity and connect with our international audience.

Accepted Media: painting, photography, video-art, sculpture and installation, performing art, architecture, product design, fashion design, computer graphic, illustration and drawing.

Deadline for applications is November 30, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Artists, architects, designers, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection click here, or send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures by e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

