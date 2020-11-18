Mexico’s Hotel Industry Gain Momentum, As Per ERevMax Report

Data indicates advance hotel bookings reach 76% in October

Mexico is leading the hospitality sector recovery in the Latin American market, as per reports published by hotel distribution leader eRevMax. This is based on account of the advance hotel booking numbers that have been steadily rising and showing stable growth.

eRevMax has been tracking key metrics as well as reservation trends for its connected properties across markets over the last few months. Mexico saw a sharp fall in March – April at the beginning of the pandemic and has since then witnessed a V-shaped recovery starting June-July.

Holding January 2020 as constant and computing the % change across the following months, this report reflects the reservation trends, based on data processed by eRevMax for its client hotels worldwide.

Mexico – Leisure travel optimism is back

Mexico was among the first LATAM countries to reopen travel back in June, and since then it has been leading the travel recovery with easy entry requirements and extra safety measures taken by the government being cited as a case study on doing things right. Cancun received the WTTC Safe Travel Stamp much before any major travel destination. Other locations are now following suit to promote their commitment to cleanliness. Most of the tourism attractions have implemented public health protocols with social distancing and sanitization. The certification to showcase the government’s seriousness is clearly paying dividends with advance bookings now reaching 76% of pre-Covid level for our partner Mexican hotels.



"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Mexican government has been working closely with the travel sector to promote safe tourism. The ‘Come to Cancun 2X1’ campaign, for example, has been a hit with leisure travellers. It is refreshing to witness strong travel sentiment and a boost in guest confidence which is driving the recovery for tourism and hospitality sector in Mexico,” commented Udai Singh Solanki, Co-CEO & CTO, eRevMax.

eRevMax continues to provide seamless connectivity and business intelligence solutions to thousands of hotels worldwide. It is constantly monitoring booking data across geographies. The company continues to publish country reports for key markets to showcase relevant booking trends and traveller expectations for hotels to use and rebuild their distribution strategies.

About eRevMax: eRevMax is a travel technology company that assists hotels through channel management, rate intelligence and connectivity solutions. The company connects multiple online channels to the hotels’ PMSs to seamlessly deliver ARI updates and reservations. eRevMax is known for its stable solutions with 99.9% product uptime and provides 24x7 customer support. It works closely with over 400 channel and technology partners assisting over 9000 hotels worldwide to increase revenue opportunities and streamline business processes. It is the connectivity partner of choice for large hotel groups, mid-scale chains as well as independent properties in both luxury and budget segment worldwide providing solutions through its core product brands - RateTiger, LiveOS and AgentX101. For more details, please visit http://www.erevmax.com/ or contact us on marketing@erevmax.com

