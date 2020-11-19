3rd Annual Global TV Demand Awards From Parrot Analytics Transformed To Week-long Virtual Festival

Finalists for most in-demand shows of 2020 announced for 16 categories

Los Angeles (November 18) - Parrot Analytics, the global TV analytics firm, today announced the new format and finalists for the 3rd annual Global TV Demand Awards, a now-virtual festival hosted over five days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021. The winning TV shows will be revealed in January 2021.

The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival expands the award show to recognize 16 shows, adding four from the previous year. The new categories reflect the global content trends of 2020 to be more inclusive of regional genre television including Korean Dramas, Anime, and Latin American TV series.

“As new platforms and TV formats emerge, we recognize the need to celebrate content that grabs the attention of global audiences, which is an increasingly difficult thing to achieve. With the evolved format of the Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival, we will speak directly to the talent, creators, and executives behind the most in-demand shows in the world and learn more about their journeys to the top of the charts,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “We are looking forward to tuning in alongside audiences and fans to celebrate the stories that kept us all company as we sheltered-in-place for most of 2020.”

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2020 – October 31, 2020. Winners will be revealed in January 2021 and will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2020.

The list of categories for the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards includes:

World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2020) Most In-Demand Adult-Animated Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Series That Ended on a High Note of 2020 Most In-Demand Historical Drama of 2020 Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Korean Drama of 2020 Most In-Demand Latin American Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2020 Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2020 Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2020 Most In-De­­mand Variety Series of 2020

The top five finalists for each category of the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, and are subject to change. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2021.



World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World)

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

The Walking Dead

The Witcher



Most In-Demand Adult Animation Series

BoJack Horseman

Family Guy

Rick And Morty

South Park

The Simpsons



Most In-Demand Anime Series

Attack On Titan

My Hero Academia

Naruto

Naruto: Shippuden

One Piece



Most In-Demand Children’s Series

Masha And The Bear

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

Spongebob Squarepants

Star Wars: The Clone Wars



Most In-Demand Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Friends

Modern Family

Shameless

The Big Bang Theory



Most In-Demand Documentary Series

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Planet Earth

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness



Most In-Demand Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)

Stranger Things

The 100

The Walking Dead



Most In-Demand Series Ending on a High Note

How To Get Away With Murder

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Modern Family

Supernatural

The 100



Most In-Demand Historical Drama Series

Chernobyl

Outlander

Resurrection: Ertuğrul

The Crown

Vikings



Most In-Demand Horror Series

American Horror Story

Castle Rock

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Hannibal

The Twilight Zone



Most In-Demand Korean Drama Series

Crash Landing on You

Good Doctor

Kingdom

Reply 1988

Top Management



Most In-Demand Latin American Series

A Fazenda

A Praça É Nossa

El corazón nunca se equivoca

El Payaso Plim Plim: Un Héroe Del Corazón

Soy Luna



Most In-Demand Reality Series

America's Got Talent

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

MasterChef (AU)

RuPaul's Drag Race

Shark Tank



Most In-Demand Series Debut

Defending Jacob

Space Force

Star Trek: Picard

The Last Dance

Warrior Nun



Most In-Demand Superhero Series

Arrow

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

The Boys



Most In-Demand Variety Series

Conan

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream on demand for five consecutive days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021 with new videos being published throughout each day. Viewers can find the videos on www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel.

The Global TV Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV award show. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world -- no judges, no voting committees. Instead, they are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary and new way to measure how much a TV series resonates with people in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).

For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.

© Scoop Media