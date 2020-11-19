3rd Annual Global TV Demand Awards From Parrot Analytics Transformed To Week-long Virtual Festival

Finalists for most in-demand shows of 2020 announced for 16 categories
Los Angeles (November 18) - Parrot Analytics, the global TV analytics firm, today announced the new format and finalists for the 3rd annual Global TV Demand Awards, a now-virtual festival hosted over five days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021. The winning TV shows will be revealed in January 2021.
The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival expands the award show to recognize 16 shows, adding four from the previous year. The new categories reflect the global content trends of 2020 to be more inclusive of regional genre television including Korean Dramas, Anime, and Latin American TV series.
“As new platforms and TV formats emerge, we recognize the need to celebrate content that grabs the attention of global audiences, which is an increasingly difficult thing to achieve. With the evolved format of the Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival, we will speak directly to the talent, creators, and executives behind the most in-demand shows in the world and learn more about their journeys to the top of the charts,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “We are looking forward to tuning in alongside audiences and fans to celebrate the stories that kept us all company as we sheltered-in-place for most of 2020.”
The current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2020 – October 31, 2020. Winners will be revealed in January 2021 and will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2020.
The list of categories for the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards includes:
- World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2020)
- Most In-Demand Adult-Animated Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Series That Ended on a High Note of 2020
- Most In-Demand Historical Drama of 2020
- Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Korean Drama of 2020
- Most In-Demand Latin American Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2020
- Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2020
- Most In-Demand Variety Series of 2020
The top five finalists for each category of the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, and are subject to change. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2021.
World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World)
- Game Of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- The Mandalorian
- The Walking Dead
- The Witcher
Most In-Demand Adult Animation Series
- BoJack Horseman
- Family Guy
- Rick And Morty
- South Park
- The Simpsons
Most In-Demand Anime Series
- Attack On Titan
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto
- Naruto: Shippuden
- One Piece
Most In-Demand Children’s Series
- Masha And The Bear
- PAW Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- Spongebob Squarepants
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Most In-Demand Comedy Series
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Friends
- Modern Family
- Shameless
- The Big Bang Theory
Most In-Demand Documentary Series
- Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Planet Earth
- The Last Dance
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Most In-Demand Drama Series
- Game Of Thrones
- La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)
- Stranger Things
- The 100
- The Walking Dead
Most In-Demand Series Ending on a High Note
- How To Get Away With Murder
- Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Modern Family
- Supernatural
- The 100
Most In-Demand Historical Drama Series
- Chernobyl
- Outlander
- Resurrection: Ertuğrul
- The Crown
- Vikings
Most In-Demand Horror Series
- American Horror Story
- Castle Rock
- Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
- Hannibal
- The Twilight Zone
Most In-Demand Korean Drama Series
- Crash Landing on You
- Good Doctor
- Kingdom
- Reply 1988
- Top Management
Most In-Demand Latin American Series
- A Fazenda
- A Praça É Nossa
- El corazón nunca se equivoca
- El Payaso Plim Plim: Un Héroe Del Corazón
- Soy Luna
Most In-Demand Reality Series
- America's Got Talent
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians
- MasterChef (AU)
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Shark Tank
Most In-Demand Series Debut
- Defending Jacob
- Space Force
- Star Trek: Picard
- The Last Dance
- Warrior Nun
Most In-Demand Superhero Series
- Arrow
- Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
- The Boys
Most In-Demand Variety Series
- Conan
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream on demand for five consecutive days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021 with new videos being published throughout each day. Viewers can find the videos on www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel.
The Global TV Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV award show. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world -- no judges, no voting committees. Instead, they are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary and new way to measure how much a TV series resonates with people in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).
For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.