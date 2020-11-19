World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

3rd Annual Global TV Demand Awards From Parrot Analytics Transformed To Week-long Virtual Festival

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 8:48 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Finalists for most in-demand shows of 2020 announced for 16 categories

Los Angeles (November 18) - Parrot Analytics, the global TV analytics firm, today announced the new format and finalists for the 3rd annual Global TV Demand Awards, a now-virtual festival hosted over five days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021. The winning TV shows will be revealed in January 2021.

The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival expands the award show to recognize 16 shows, adding four from the previous year. The new categories reflect the global content trends of 2020 to be more inclusive of regional genre television including Korean Dramas, Anime, and Latin American TV series.

“As new platforms and TV formats emerge, we recognize the need to celebrate content that grabs the attention of global audiences, which is an increasingly difficult thing to achieve. With the evolved format of the Global TV Demand Awards Virtual Festival, we will speak directly to the talent, creators, and executives behind the most in-demand shows in the world and learn more about their journeys to the top of the charts,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “We are looking forward to tuning in alongside audiences and fans to celebrate the stories that kept us all company as we sheltered-in-place for most of 2020.”

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2020 – October 31, 2020. Winners will be revealed in January 2021 and will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2020.

The list of categories for the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards includes:

  1. World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2020)
  2. Most In-Demand Adult-Animated Series of 2020
  3. Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2020
  4. Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2020
  5. Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2020
  6. Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2020
  7. Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2020
  8. Most In-Demand Series That Ended on a High Note of 2020
  9. Most In-Demand Historical Drama of 2020
  10. Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2020
  11. Most In-Demand Korean Drama of 2020
  12. Most In-Demand Latin American Series of 2020
  13. Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2020
  14. Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2020
  15. Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2020
  16. Most In-De­­mand Variety Series of 2020

The top five finalists for each category of the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, and are subject to change. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2021.


World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World)

  • Game Of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Witcher


Most In-Demand Adult Animation Series

  • BoJack Horseman
  • Family Guy
  • Rick And Morty
  • South Park
  • The Simpsons


Most In-Demand Anime Series

  • Attack On Titan
  • My Hero Academia
  • Naruto
  • Naruto: Shippuden
  • One Piece


Most In-Demand Children’s Series

  • Masha And The Bear
  • PAW Patrol
  • Peppa Pig
  • Spongebob Squarepants
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars


Most In-Demand Comedy Series

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Friends
  • Modern Family
  • Shameless
  • The Big Bang Theory


Most In-Demand Documentary Series

  • Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds
  • Planet Earth
  • The Last Dance
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness


Most In-Demand Drama Series

  • Game Of Thrones
  • La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)
  • Stranger Things
  • The 100
  • The Walking Dead


Most In-Demand Series Ending on a High Note

  • How To Get Away With Murder
  • Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Modern Family
  • Supernatural
  • The 100


Most In-Demand Historical Drama Series

  • Chernobyl
  • Outlander
  • Resurrection: Ertuğrul
  • The Crown
  • Vikings


Most In-Demand Horror Series

  • American Horror Story
  • Castle Rock
  • Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
  • Hannibal
  • The Twilight Zone


Most In-Demand Korean Drama Series

  • Crash Landing on You
  • Good Doctor
  • Kingdom
  • Reply 1988
  • Top Management


Most In-Demand Latin American Series

  • A Fazenda
  • A Praça É Nossa
  • El corazón nunca se equivoca
  • El Payaso Plim Plim: Un Héroe Del Corazón
  • Soy Luna


Most In-Demand Reality Series

  • America's Got Talent
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians
  • MasterChef (AU)
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Shark Tank


Most In-Demand Series Debut

  • Defending Jacob
  • Space Force
  • Star Trek: Picard
  • The Last Dance
  • Warrior Nun


Most In-Demand Superhero Series

  • Arrow
  • Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Supergirl
  • The Flash
  • The Boys


Most In-Demand Variety Series

  • Conan
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon


The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream on demand for five consecutive days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021 with new videos being published throughout each day. Viewers can find the videos on www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel.

The Global TV Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV award show. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world -- no judges, no voting committees. Instead, they are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary and new way to measure how much a TV series resonates with people in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).

For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
