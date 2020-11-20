World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Belarus: UN Experts Call For Probe Into Violence Against Protesters

Friday, 20 November 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

UN human rights experts* said today they were gravely concerned by increased reports of mass detentions, intimidation and torture, and called on authorities to conduct a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the excessive use of force and unlawful retaliation at peaceful protests.

"I strongly condemn large scale violations of the rights of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion and expression, and right to participate in public affairs by the Belarusian Government," Anaïs Marin, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, said. "The rights of peaceful protesters, human rights defenders, members of civil society, and journalists remain unprotected from disproportionately violent and apparently unlawful actions of security forces." The experts added that "arrest or detention as punishment for the legitimate exercise of these fundamental freedoms is arbitrary, and the prohibition of arbitrary detention is absolute."

On 15 November, at least 1,200 peaceful protesters were reportedly detained in Minsk and throughout the country. In the capital, security forces used stun grenades and tear gas against peaceful protesters in what has been dubbed "Ploshad Peremen" (“Square of Change”).

The experts said torture and ill-treatment against participants in peaceful protests have become commonplace since the contested 9 August presidential election. “These violations are coupled with impunity, stemming from the authorities’ unwillingness to conduct proper criminal investigations into allegations of torture, while some lawyers say they have been denied full access to their clients,” the experts said, noting with concern that the authorities were instead quick to open criminal investigations against peaceful protesters and human rights defenders.

Among those detained on 15-16 November, at least 25 were journalists. Twenty-one remain in detention under administrative arrest or awaiting trial. “Journalists and other monitors play a crucial role in promoting accountability, and their detention sends a dangerous signal of impunity,” the experts said. “And in response to their efforts to denounce these well-documented violations, human rights defenders continue to be targeted, intimidated and detained.

"The authorities should conduct a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation of the legality of the actions of police officers,” the experts said, adding that "any violation of the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment should be prosecuted and punished. The prohibition of torture cannot be suspended or limited under any circumstances.”

The Special Rapporteurs called on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that all peaceful protesters, members of civil society, as well as journalists, detained for legitimately exercising their human rights, are promptly released and allowed to challenge the charges brought against them.

"Belarus must ensure the rule of law in its judicial system, and promptly stop repressing its own people", Anaïs Marin said, while reiterating her 13 August and 1 September statements calling upon the authorities to fully comply with fundamental human rights safeguards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

UN: Violations Continuing Against Belarus Protesters

Kseniya Golubovich Since August 2020, Minsk and other cities in Belarus have seen mass protests with many calling for an end to excessive force used by the police. More than three months on from the disputed presidential election in Belarus, the ... More>>

OECD: Marginal Fall In OECD Unemployment Rate In September 2020 As Pace Of Improvement Slows

The OECD area unemployment rate continued to fall, albeit at a slower pace, in September 2020, to 7.3%, from 7.4% in August. The rate remains 2.1 percentage points higher than in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. Some care is ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 