World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

South Pacific Central Bank Governors' Committed To Cost Effective Remittances

Friday, 20 November 2020, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

At the South Pacific Central Bank Governors’ Meeting on 17-18 November 2020, the South Pacific Governors agreed that access to cost-effective remittances remains a high priority focus for the region.

A key focus has been their collective effort to develop a regional ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) facility. The central banks, with support from the International Monetary Fund and other international agencies, have successfully completed an initial phase of work on a KYC facility for the South Pacific region.

Simeon Malachi Athy, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Vanuatu and host of the Meeting, said, “The intention of the facility is to improve customer due diligence processes and Anti-Money Laundering / Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance, reduce the cost of remittances, lower legal compliance risks, and support the provision of correspondent banking services to the region.

“Remittances are a key source of income for Pacific Island countries, and are crucial to the income for many families in these communities. The catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the South Pacific economies has heightened the need to accelerate progress on this initiative. The implications of high remittance costs and de-banking are significant to the future economic wellbeing of the South Pacific Region - and globally.”

Governors have agreed to continue their work to develop the regional KYC facility. This will include working with commercial banks, money transfer operators, and other key stakeholders in the remittance sector. If successful, this work will also help drive financial inclusion in the region.

The Governors of the nine central banks thank all of those involved in the work to date, including: International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the UN’s Capital Development Fund, Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs; and all other Pacific Island country government agencies that have made contributions to date.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Refugee Resettlement Numbers Fall To Lowest In Two Decades

Refugee resettlement numbers will be at a “record low” this year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, with only 15,425 people resettled in the first nine months of 2020, compared to more than 50,000 in 2019. In 2016, resettlement ... More>>

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: GDP Rebounded By 9.0% In The Third Quarter Of 2020 But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic High

Following the unprecedented falls in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year in the wake of COVID-19 containment measures, GDP in the OECD area rebounded by 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020 but it remains 4.3% below its pre-crisis ... More>>

UN: Violations Continuing Against Belarus Protesters

Kseniya Golubovich Since August 2020, Minsk and other cities in Belarus have seen mass protests with many calling for an end to excessive force used by the police. More than three months on from the disputed presidential election in Belarus, the ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 