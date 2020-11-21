World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

Saturday, 21 November 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: APEC

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Convening for the first time since the last meeting in Papua New Guinea in 2018, leaders agreed to the joint declaration under the 2020 APEC Malaysia theme of Optimising Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity. Pivot. Prioritise. Progress.

Recognizing the unprecedented challenges the region’s economies face amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, APEC’s Leaders pledged to work together to support the following priorities:

  • Combatting and mitigating the impacts of COVID-19
  • Improving the narrative of trade and investment
  • Inclusive economic participation through digital economy and technology
  • Driving innovative and inclusive sustainability
  • Strengthening stakeholder engagement

Leaders also officially launched the new APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 that will chart the future of the region. Leaders envision an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all of the people and future generations.

APEC senior officials are tasked by leaders to complete a comprehensive implementation plan for their consideration in 2021.

View the Kuala Lumpur Declaration

View the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040

Leaders will be hosted by New Zealand in 2021 during its APEC chairmanship.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Refugee Resettlement Numbers Fall To Lowest In Two Decades

Refugee resettlement numbers will be at a “record low” this year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, with only 15,425 people resettled in the first nine months of 2020, compared to more than 50,000 in 2019. In 2016, resettlement ... More>>

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: GDP Rebounded By 9.0% In The Third Quarter Of 2020 But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic High

Following the unprecedented falls in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year in the wake of COVID-19 containment measures, GDP in the OECD area rebounded by 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020 but it remains 4.3% below its pre-crisis ... More>>

UN: Violations Continuing Against Belarus Protesters

Kseniya Golubovich Since August 2020, Minsk and other cities in Belarus have seen mass protests with many calling for an end to excessive force used by the police. More than three months on from the disputed presidential election in Belarus, the ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 