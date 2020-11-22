World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Afghanistan: UN Chief Underscores Need To End Violence Following Deadly Rocket Attacks

Sunday, 22 November 2020, 6:17 pm
Press Release: UN News

Photo UNAMA/Fardin WaeziKabul, the centre of Afghanistan's political and social life (file photo).

The UN Secretary-General has condemned rocket attacks in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Saturday which killed at least eight civilians and wounded many more.

The rockets reportedly were fired from vehicles, hitting several densely populated areas. The ISIL affiliate in the country has claimed responsibility, according to media reports which cited intelligence sources.

UN chief António Guterres has expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, his Spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Deeply shocking and deplorable’

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also extended condolences to the bereaved.

In a post on Twitter, UNAMA said it was “Deeply shocking and deplorable that civilians should be subjected to such indiscriminate attacks. Those responsible must face justice.”

The attacks occurred just hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to meet in Qatar with representatives from the Afghan Government and the Taliban, who have been holding talks in the Gulf State since September.

Renew commitment to peace

The Secretary-General has underscored the urgency of ending the violence in Afghanistan.

“He hopes the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations can swiftly achieve a de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of attacks in order to save lives,” the UN statement said.

“The upcoming Afghanistan 2020 Conference on 23 and 24 November, co-hosted by Afghanistan, Finland, and the United Nations, is an opportunity to renew commitments to the peaceful development and future prosperity of the country.”

More than 70 countries are expected to participate in the donor conference, which aims to coordinate development cooperation for the period from 2021-2024.

The event will take place virtually from the UN Office in Geneva, with only the co-hosts meeting in person.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Refugee Resettlement Numbers Fall To Lowest In Two Decades

Refugee resettlement numbers will be at a “record low” this year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, with only 15,425 people resettled in the first nine months of 2020, compared to more than 50,000 in 2019. In 2016, resettlement ... More>>

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: GDP Rebounded By 9.0% In The Third Quarter Of 2020 But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic High

Following the unprecedented falls in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year in the wake of COVID-19 containment measures, GDP in the OECD area rebounded by 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020 but it remains 4.3% below its pre-crisis ... More>>

UN: Violations Continuing Against Belarus Protesters

Kseniya Golubovich Since August 2020, Minsk and other cities in Belarus have seen mass protests with many calling for an end to excessive force used by the police. More than three months on from the disputed presidential election in Belarus, the ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 