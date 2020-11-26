Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "What Communities Expect From A Future Of DeFi"

SINGAPORE, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Blocklime and Aavegochi, "What communities expect from a future of DeFi" on 26th of Nov, 2020. It will be held from 20:00 Singapore/Malaysia time.

DeFi is one of the hottest topics in the crypto & blockchain space and the market highly recognizes the innovative value of DeFi blockchain.

Harpreet from Blocklime is part of the largest ASEAN Crypto community & also assists in the DeFi Singapore community. He also helped organise Southeast Asia DeFi Week 1 & 2. Blocklime helped develop DeFi products for client needs and he had developed and deployed multiple projects for clients. Aavegotchi are DeFi-staked crypto collectibles for communities to discover, train and compete with. They introduce the world to playable NFTs, backed by digital value.

This webinar is a valuable opportunity to hear the opinions of experts about DeFi so please come and join us.

About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "What communities expect from a future of DeFi"

DATE & TIME: 26th of Nov, 8PM in Singapore Malaysia time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake

- Harpreet Maan, CEO of Blocklime technologies Sdn. Bhd.

- Jesse Johnson, Co-Founder & COO of Aavegotchi

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- Background of DeFi

- Is DeFi a hype or a fundamentally needed product?

- How can you tell a legit project from a scam defi project?

- What are some of the interesting projects we should be paying attention to?

- What is the next step of defi? Where is the innovation?

- Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-moFPGjBRNusKq2EqY21XA

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Blocklime

Blocklime Technologies is blockchain thought leader & enabler based in Cyberjaya. Blocklime is a service startup focusing on developing blockchain technology, educating developers & technical consulting.

https://www.blocklime.com/

About Aavegochi

Aavegotchi are DeFi-staked crypto collectibles for you to discover, train and compete with. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into blockchain gaming, including token collateral stakes, rarity farming, and gamified governance existing within an open metaverse. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by digital value.

https://aavegotchi.com

