Occupational Health And Safety Mumpreneur Wins Bronze Medal In 2020 B2B Service Award Category

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: OHS Compliance Solutions

Kelly Patterson has been awarded the 3rd place Mumpreneur medal by The Women’s Business School organization. The bronze medal was in the 2020 B2B Service category.

Plainland QLD: OHS Compliance Solutions and founder Kelly Patterson are pleased to announce that the business has received third place recognition in the B2B Service category for. The award winners were named online by way of a Zoom forum. Thousands of business mums from throughout Australia tuned in to provide support and encouragement to other Australian Mumpreneurs community members. The AusMumpreneur Awards are created by The Women's Business School to celebrate, inspire, and provide a community for Australian entrepreneurs like Kelly.

The 2020 awards mark the eleventh year since the honors program was launched. Each year more Australian women are joining the community of women balancing business ownership and motherhood. This is a particularly challenging time for business owners, making the entrepreneurial spirit amongst the winners even more notable. According to a spokesperson for The Women's Business School, "Australian women require inspirational role models and a welcoming and safe space to connect online.”

At present, more than 670,000 women operate small businesses in Australia. Approximately half of these businesswomen are mothers with children at home. The awards recognise women who achieve business success while raising a family.

The experienced professionals at OHS Compliance Solutions have put together a range of manuals and packages to suit every budget. Documents can be provided for sole operators, small operations with just a few employees, and larger businesses. Consulting services are also available as needed. The company also assists with risk management of Coronavirus in the workplace.

OHS Compliance Solutions provides high quality and affordable work health and safety solutions to Australian businesses. The top priority of the company is to provide a quality product and total customer satisfaction. For specialised needs, the qualified staff will work with the client to create a customised solution.

Further details are available at https://www.ohscompliancesolutions.com.au/

About the Company:

OHS Compliance Solutions is a woman-operated Australian company. Founder Kelly Patterson has more than a decade of experience in safety auditing and consulting.

