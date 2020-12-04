OECD Annual Inflation Slows To 1.2% In October 2020

Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed slightly to 1.2% in October, compared with 1.3% in September 2020. Energy prices declined by (minus) 7.7% in October, at a faster pace than in September (minus 6.5%), while food price inflation was stable at 3.6%. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy also slowed slightly, to 1.6% in October 2020, compared with 1.7% in September.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

Graph 1 - Consumer prices, selected areas

October 2020, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore these data further

