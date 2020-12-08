World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

YouTube Sponsored Videos Soar By 40% In Q3 2020

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

As consumers continue their shift to digital commerce, brands have increased ad spend on social media platforms.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, sponsored videos on YouTube increased by 40% during Q3 2020. Sponsored viewership also rose to an all-time high of over 1.3 billion in the same period, equivalent to 600,000 views per hour.

Based on a NeoReach report, the tech industry was the highest spender, accounting for 46% of the total spending of the top 5 industries.

YouTube Influencer Marketing Spend Set to Reach $6.6 Billion in 2020

The top 5 brands overall on YouTube used a total of 138 influencers on 874 videos. These accumulated 300 million views and over 50 million engagements.

They required $50 million in aggregate influencer media value (IMV). MrBeast’s Honey sponsorship was the most valuable, with over $5.5 million in IMV. It had more than 32 million views and over 250,000 new users.

For the tech industry, there were a total of 6 billion viewers during the quarter. Its leading brands spent a collective $68 million on influencer marketing. NordVPN was the highest spender, using $11.97 million on 87 videos. Its ads reached 2.2 billion viewers, had 70.31 million views and elicited 5.7 million engagements. The top three influencers for the tech industry were MrBeast, Dude Perfect and PewDiePie. They had a combined 198.4 million subscribers at the time.

According to Statista, YouTube influencer marketing spend reached $5.5 billion in 2019. It was projected to surge to $6.6 billion in 2020.

Moreover, a Social Bakers report points out that there was an increase of 56.4% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in global social media ad spending. North America was in the lead with a 61.7% QoQ rise. Central America followed with a 55.6% increase while Europe was third with 50.4%. Average industry ad spend soared by 38.9% QoQ with FMCG food in the lead with 61.3%.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.finaria.it/pr/youtube-sponsored-videos-soar-by-40-in-q3-2020/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WBG: Support For A Stronger Samoa In The Wake Of COVID-19

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa’s social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters and health-related ... More>>

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>


UN: Amidst Positive Steps, Challenges In Africa ‘Loom Large’, Chief Tells Security Council

UNAMID/Amin Ismail Peacekeepers from the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) provide protection to local women in Aurokuom village, Sudan. The United Nations-African Union (AU) partnership has yielded “significant results”, including ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 