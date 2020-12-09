World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trintech Named A ServiceNow Elite Partner In The ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Debuts CadencyDirect Financial Close Automation Solution Designed for Enterprise Digital Workflow Transformation in the Office of Finance

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it has been named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. As an Elite Partner, Trintech is also announcing a new financial close automation solution, CadencyDirect, available through the ServiceNow Store. CadencyDirect is designed to leverage the Now Platform and is among the first integrations of digital workflows for the office of finance.

CadencyDirect is built on Trintech's industry-leading Cadency(R) solution that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance. Cadency supports 100s of ERP instances including SAP(R), Oracle(R) and NetSuite(R). Cadency clients include ABB, Albertsons, AON, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, GSK, Ingram Micro, Kroger, Microsoft, Sanofi, Secure Trust Bank, Uber, Volvo AB, and Western & Southern.

"Enterprise organizations are facing complex, new challenges as they work to scale and grow in the current environment," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "A comprehensive digital workflow transformation is vital to their future success, and our partnership with ServiceNow brings together two enterprise powerhouse offerings - Trintech's CadencyDirect on the ServiceNow platform - to make that transformation achievable."

The solution also provides existing Trintech customers and prospective customers with an ability to expand into the broader ServiceNow portfolio of solutions.

"As 21st century enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts, they understand the need to digitize workflows across every department to drive greater efficiencies and better employee experiences," said Karel van der Poel, Senior Vice President, Product Incubation at ServiceNow. "For finance organizations, CadencyDirect complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the financial close process - reducing complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for finance teams."

For more information, please contact either your appropriate ServiceNow or Trintech representative or go to www.trintech.com/CadencyDirect for more information.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

