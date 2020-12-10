Emirates Expects Busy Holiday Travel Period

Passengers advised to arrive early to Dubai International Airport

Customers reminded to check latest travel requirements for their destination

Dubai, UAE - 8 December 2020: Emirates is expecting more than 200,000 passengers to travel through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport during the Christmas holiday period as UAE residents and citizens head home or abroad, according to the airline's latest booking figures. The busiest day for the airline will be on Friday 11 December, although high passenger traffic is expected to start today, and will run through 21 December.

In addition, more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights during that same period.

Customers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.

Passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.

Customers are also urged to use the convenient self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. The 32 new self-service bag drop machines and 16 self-service kiosks complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents and will help reduce waiting time during the peak period.

Customers can also utilise Emirates’ biometric path for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks in Terminal 3 to boarding gates, with less document checks and less queuing. Immigration formalities have also been streamlined with biometrics and facial recognition activated at both the smart gates and tunnel.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.

Customers can check the latest COVID-19 travel and specific testing requirements for their destination at: www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

COVID-19 PCR testing: Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours. More information on www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and extra peace of mind with the airline’s industry first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This generous cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. More information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Read more

© Scoop Media

