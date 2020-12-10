World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Khattak ‘disappearance’ Case A Test Of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commitment, Say UN Experts

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

UN human rights experts* today raised concerns about the scourge of enforced disappearances and torture in Pakistan, calling on the Government to uphold its human rights obligations by initiating prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into such acts.

The experts highlighted the government’s failure to fully investigate the case of human rights defender Idris Khattak who was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence on 13 November 2019 and held incommunicado for over seven months. In June of this year, authorities acknowledged his detention, but he continues to be deprived of his most basic rights.

They urged Pakistan, which was re-elected to the 47-member Human Rights Council in October, to lead by example by showing its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.

“There is no question that Pakistan must conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Khattak’s unlawful disappearance, and that those responsible must be held to account - impunity is not an option,” the experts said.

Mr. Khattak’s case is emblematic of a series of documented enforced disappearances in Pakistan, where many human rights defenders are similarly silenced for their legitimate work of monitoring, documenting and advocating against a range of human rights violations and attacks against minorities.

“We welcome the fact that proof of life was demonstrated recently when Mr. Khattak was granted his first contact with the outside world in a short, supervised visit from a family member,” the experts said.

“However, additional steps must be taken without delay in order for Mr. Khattak’s most fundamental rights to be restored, including his right to an independent medical assessment, his right to unrestricted access to a lawyer, his right to a trial in full compliance with due process and his right not to be detained arbitrarily.”

“Unacknowledged detention exposes both the victims and their loved ones to severe and prolonged suffering that may well amount to torture or to other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in clear violation of Pakistan’s obligations under international law,” the experts said. “All victims and their families have the right to justice, truth and reparations.”

Pakistani authorities have committed to actively engage with Special Procedures. In the case of Mr. Khattak, experts have repeatedly raised their concerns directly with the Government and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WBG: Support For A Stronger Samoa In The Wake Of COVID-19

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa’s social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters and health-related ... More>>

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>


UN: Amidst Positive Steps, Challenges In Africa ‘Loom Large’, Chief Tells Security Council

UNAMID/Amin Ismail Peacekeepers from the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) provide protection to local women in Aurokuom village, Sudan. The United Nations-African Union (AU) partnership has yielded “significant results”, including ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 