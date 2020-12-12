Digital Factor Previews 2 Tracks From Upcoming Album 'A Chemical Process'

In October 2020, one of the most missed cult electro-EBM bands from the early nineties took everyone by surprise with the release of Dthe “Come With Me” come-back EP and 2 associated video clips. We are talking about Digital Factor of course!

Alfa Matrix has now announced the release of “A Chemical Process”, the German band’s 9th studio album. The new album merges modern electro techno elements with synth pop song arrangements mixed with pure industrial / EBM elements. Interesting detail, for this album Mike Langer decided to create his new songs first on a guitar before recreating them on synths. He was helped in the process by Austrian bassist and guitarist Georg Kostron.

Music collectors should be informed that the limited CD digipak edition of this album holds 2 exclusive bonus tracks: the hypnotic dancefloor killer “Into My Eyes” and the club remix of “Come With Me” by The Saint Paul. These will not be made available for download.

The album will be out on February 19, 2021, but you can already preview / get 2 tracks for download via Bandcamp. The ltd CD digipak version with 2 extra tracks is available now via the Alfa Matrix webstore.

Bandcamp / Alfa Matrix webstore

Enjoy the official video clips for "Come With Me" and "I’m Dangerous".

About Digital Factor

Digital Factor was founded in 1993 by Mike Langer, Torsten Heise and Tino Schmidt. The band soon played in the opening act of well-known electronic bands of that time such as Placebo Effect or X Marks the Pedwalk and quickly established itself as a popular live act on the electronic scene. In 1994 the band signed to the Danish label Hardrecords which released the band’s first EP called “Falling Down”.

In 1995 the Hyperium / Hypnobeat label (including Project Pitchfork , Die Form) took a license and released five albums.

But after the 1999 album “Over One Million Times”things got rather quiet around Digital Factor. Founding member Tino Schmidt left the band that year. After a long break and with guitarist Guido Litke on board, Digital Factor released their seventh album “One More Piece” on Wannsee Records in 2006. In mid-2007 the band went back to the studio and started working on a new album. After the online single “Dein Herz” the “Look Back To Go Forward” album was released in 2009. For this, Digital Factor worked together with artists such as Steril and Leonardo von Leibnitz.

In 2010 Torsten Heise left the band and was replaced by Leo von Leibnitz and they started work on a new studio album “Trialog”, which was released in 2011 via Black Rain.

In 2020 the band got revived and signed to the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. A first single / EP “Come With Me” was released in October.

© Scoop Media

