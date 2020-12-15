Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "Institutional Digital Asset Trends For 2021 - What Else Apart From DeFi?"

SINGAPORE, Dec 14, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Onchain Custodian and Ruby Capital about "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?" on 16th of Dec, 2020. It will be held from 1PM Singapore/Beijing time.

As the market faces a tough climb out of the pandemic, crypto has put up a stellar performance. Market survey of 800 institutional investors across the U.S. and Europe shows that thirty-six percent of respondents (27% in the U.S. and 45% in Europe) say they are currently invested in digital assets. It further revealed that not only a higher penetration with crypto hedge and venture funds, as expected, but also the financial advisor, high net worth individual and family office segments.

With the rise of family offices in Asia and the younger demographics adopting cryptocurrency as a new asset class, Moonstake's partnership with Onchain is a major step toward meeting market sentiment for a more secure crypto investment platform. Thus, a series of webinars where keynote speakers will share the vast potential of digital currencies as part of an approach to wealth preservation, diversification and growth are in the pipeline.

In this webinar, Onchain Custodian will share about institutional investment trends and the importance of independent custodian, while Moonstake will address the stability behind staking versus the volatility of the current DeFi scene together with Ruby Capital, an official Defi partner of Moonstake.

About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "Institutional Digital Asset Trends for 2021 - What else apart from DeFi?"

DATE & TIME: 16th of Dec, 1PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake

- El Lee, Co-Founder & COO of Onchain Custodian

- Panjun Wang, Director of Ruby Capital

MODERATOR: Roy Kek, Co-founder & Managing Director, DIFY

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What is the participation from Institutions to defi?

- What is the gateway for institutions: greyscale trust products

- How has the bull market affected investment sentiments, and what are the trends for high net worth individuals and institutional investors to look out in 2021?

- Opinion about geopolitical tension and government policies affecting the crypto space

- How do you see DeFi platforms such as Aave & UniSwap going into 2021?

- Potential projects that could join in DeFi other than lending

- Q&A

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://bit.ly/2LnQ6cP

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. With the full-scale operation in August, we expanded our business and as of November, our total staking assets exceeded over $90Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Onchain Custodian

Headquartered in Singapore, Onchain Custodian is dedicated to building and operating a standardised, secure, insured, compliant and convenient solution for the safekeeping of institutional digital asset investments. With a secure multi-signature wallet, and institutional-grade controls and security measures, Onchain Custodian provides custody and open finance services to Asia's elite funds, family offices and HNWIs.

https://www.oncustodian.com/

About Ruby Capital

Ruby Capital Pte Ltd, is a licensed venture capital fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The team employs industrial professionals and specialists in Singapore, Japan and China. Ruby partners with BinaryStar, Infinity Blockchain Group and others from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Europe with strong connections in Finance, IT Technology, Incubators, Education and Supply Chain industries. Ruby capital invests in artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech, consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies (DLT), extended realities, quantum computing and other high-potential innovations.

https://rubycapital.sg/

About DIFY Singapore

DIFY is Singapore's leading integrated communications agency in the blockchain and financial technologies industry. Since its inception in June 2018, DIFY has worked with over 70 blockchain projects to meet their communication goals, which includes Binance, Wanchain, Huobi, Smart Dubai Government among others. While working on both local and regional projects, DIFY has also expanded its presence across Southeast Asia, with partnerships and expertise in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. In recent times, DIFY has further branched out to sports, gaming and esports industries, with high-profile client accounts such as ONE Championship, ONE Esports, Singtel PVP and Bountie Arena. Through its integrated service offerings of PR, Social Media and Activations, DIFY strives to be the top agency for new-age industries. Website:

https://dify.sg/

