OceanaGold Announces New $250 Million Revolving Credit Facility With December 2024 Maturity
OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed contractual close on a refinance of its Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”). The new Facility is supported by a group of six leading international banks including previous lenders Scotiabank, Citibank, BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), plus new entrants the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).
