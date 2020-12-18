World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

350 Pacific On Cyclone Yasa: Climate Change Is Here And Now

Friday, 18 December 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: 350 Pacific

Suva, Fiji — Barely a week after global celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement celebrations, Cyclone Yasa ripped across Fiji with destructive winds of up to 345km/h.

Such strong cyclones in the Pacific islands were rare in the past, but have become increasingly common, intense and unpredictable due to climate change. Yasa was the second powerful storm to hit Fiji this year.

Genevieve Jiva, Secretary for 350 Fiji committee and Pacific Climate Warrior said:

“We are literally fighting for our survival. We’ve lived through these cyclones twice this year. We were prepared this time, and stocked up on supplies as soon as we heard the news. But the damage is widespread. Villages, houses and crops were destroyed so close to the Christmas season. Instead of celebrating, we are now focused on rebuilding our lives. This is why I fight for climate justice.”

350 Pacific Interim Managing Director said:

“It is ironic that the world celebrated the Paris Agreement barely a week ago even though most countries are not on track with their climate goals, while Pacific peoples live these realities. Villages destroyed, houses ripped apart, lives lost — this is climate change unfolding before our eyes, here and now. We can’t celebrate now, but our Pacific voices will persevere. We continue to call on governments to deliver on their Paris climate goals and take action to defund the fossil fuel industry - before we reach the point of no return.”

###

Notes to Editors:

Last week, the Pacific Climate Warriors and Pacific island artists called for governments to urgently defund the fossil fuel industry in order to limit warming of the Earth to 1.5 degrees through a three-part film series “Fighting for Our Survival”. This week, the artists from Fiji, Ropate Kama and Frances C Koya Vaka’uta, braved Cyclone Yasa. Interviews are available with these artists and the spokespersons above.

About 350 Pacific

350 Pacific is a youth-led grassroots network working with communities to fight climate change from the Pacific Islands. 350 Pacific works with organizers across 17 Pacific Island nations and diaspora communities in Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America to highlight the vulnerabilities of our island countries to climate change while showcasing our strength and resilience as a people. We work through existing networks and with a range of partner organisations who share in our vision for the Pacific and the planet. 350 Pacific has organised and facilitated workshops to educate and empower youth in the region, and through our many campaigns have had the opportunity to amplify the voices of frontline communities of this climate crisis.

