World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

QRC Sponsors PAS 19668 Security Token Specification With BSI

Monday, 21 December 2020, 5:49 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

QRC Group (QRC) has announced the industry's first published Security Token Specification, independently facilitated and published by BSI, the UK national standards body. The PAS 19668 standard provides for the technical specification and cross-blockchain publication of security tokens, for tokens issued on any distributed ledger system. This PAS (Publicly Available Specification) takes effect from 31 December, 2020.

In the absence of an industry-wide standard, security token information has been organized and presented in various formats and different locations, making access highly inefficient and increasingly complex for investors and active market participants. PAS 19668 is an effort to fill that gap by specifying how information and properties relating to security tokens should be structured and presented.

PAS 19668 is for use by international security token issuers. It is also a reference for security token holders, security token exchanges and custodians, investors in security tokens and auditors checking conformity, and any third parties that provide services to issuers of security tokens. PAS 19668 does not cover utility tokens or unregulated tokens.

"PAS 19668:2020: Publication requirements for security tokens - Specification" is available here: https://shop.bsigroup.com/ProductDetail?pid=000000000030376033

PAS 19668 has been independently facilitated by BSI following consensus by a steering group of experts from various industries including digital asset exchanges, traditional financial exchanges, issuance platforms and academia.

Shogo-Ishida, CEO of QRC Group, sponsor of the PAS, said: "We are very pleased to announce PAS 19668. With BSI standardizing security token technology, and with a specification draft, we take a great step forward in legitimizing security token offerings and STO fundraising. Standardization will consolidate technology innovation and best practices from disparate STO platforms, and accelerate STO market growth.

"Issuers trust BSI-standard technology. This trust will lead to greater confidence in technology providers and token distributors, and drive adoption of STO fundraising activity," continued Ishida. "As digitization continues in many industries, PAS 19668 will encourage further efforts to digitize securities backed by blockchain technology. We hope that people will welcome the standard, and issue security tokens more securely and conveniently."

Alexandre Kech, CEO, Onchain Custodian, Convenor ISO TC68/SC8/WG3 Digital Token Identifier: "Standards are critical for the maturing of any new industry. PAS 19668, which already leverages the ISO 10962 Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) standard, will be powerful when used in combination with the ISO 24165 Digital Token Identifier expected to be finalised and available for us in 2021."

Thomas Borrel, CPO, Polymath: "Mass adoption of security tokens can only happen through standardization. ERC1400 established the standard for security tokens and PAS19668 will materially contribute to transparency through simplified access to information and attributes of each token. PAS19668 reliance on existing and upcoming ISO standards will ensure consistency across all assets, traditional and digital."

Luc Falempin, CEO, Tokeny Solutions: "Blockchain technologies represent a great opportunity to use a common IT infrastructure for the world of finance. It is therefore essential to facilitate the interoperability of solutions and to formalize the data. We are delighted with this initiative as we can now complete the institutional-grade security token protocol T-REX with the PAS19668 specification model."

Jor Law, Director, Prime Trust and consultant to several key players in the STO ecosystem: "Having a standardized method of identifying security tokens globally promulgated by the BSI is important for the evolution of STOs and increased adoption. With a uniform method to digest security tokens, data flow and transaction handling can improve to allow greater interoperability across geographic regions and more seamless interaction between the different participants that comprise a healthy capital markets system."

BSI Steering Group is composed of representatives from 1st Idea Limited, Bank Frick, BC Group, BitGo, Blockstream, BnkToTheFuture, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, CryptoCompare, DeversiFi, DSTOQ, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Onchain Custodian, Polymath, Prime Trust, QRC Group, Singapore Management University (SMU), Tokenomica, Tokeny Solutions.

PAS19668 Technical Author: Adam Vaziri.
BSI Announcement: https://tinyurl.com/bsigroup-mediacentre-15dec20
QRC Announcement: https://www.qrc.group/top-news

QRC Group (QRC) is a RegTech and blockchain advisory firm providing technical solutions for the deployment of digital securities in conformity with international standards, including PAS19688. HK-based QRC has related company offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Vietnam. Visit https://www.qrc.group.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 