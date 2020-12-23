World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CONDOLENCE STATEMENT: Passing Of The Right Honourable Sir Mekere Morauta

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 6:21 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

(PIF-HQ, Suva, Tuesday 22 December 2020) --The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat conveys its deepest condolences to the people of Papua New Guinea on the recent passing of Sir Mekere Morauta, former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, on Saturday 19th December 2020.

“A formidable individual, Sir Mekere led and was instrumental in the comprehensive regional review, the 2013 Review of the Pacific Plan, which birthed the Framework for Pacific Regionalism – a visionary mandate for regional cooperation, political settlement and inclusive regional policy development,” said Dame Meg Taylor, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

“It is important that we continue to reflect on Sir Mekere’s review, because the concerns he raised in relation to the region’s vulnerabilities and dependencies - and the need for us to work together to overcome these – are as urgent today as they were at the time of writing.”

The first ever Economics graduate from the University of Papua New Guinea, Sir Mekere served as PNG’s 7th Prime Minister from 1999 to 2002. He is widely credited with the most impact in terms of reformist policies which set the conditions for prosperity, growth and new models for governance for his nation.

"On behalf of the secretariat staff, and all Forum colleagues, we extend condolences to Lady Roslyn Morauta and James Morauta and families, and to the people of Papua New Guinea and indeed the Pacific, who will mourn the loss of a father, a leader and an extraordinary Pacific statesman.”

