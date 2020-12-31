World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ALRANZ Congratulates Argentina

Thursday, 31 December 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa


ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa congratulates the people of Argentina for a successful conclusion to their fight for legal abortion.


Abortion will be legal in Argentina up to 14 weeks gestation. Argentina is now the most populous nation in Latin America to legalise abortion, standing with Uruguay, Cuba, Guyana, and some parts of Mexico.


“We are delighted that 2020 has been a good year for reproductive rights in Argentina as well as here in New Zealand,” said ALRANZ President Terry Bellamak, referring to New Zealand’s legalisation of abortion in March.


“We hope the success of reproductive rights activists in Argentina acts as a catalyst for other countries in Latin America to recognise the bodily autonomy of all citizens. It will undoubtedly inspire activists all over the region.


“Since 1983 more than 3000 people have died from unsafe, illegal abortions in Argentina. In 2016 alone, almost 40,000 were hospitalised due to complications from unsafe, illegal abortions. 6000 of them were under 20 years old. Argentina’s government has finally acknowledged the reality that the law can only prohibit safe abortions – people will always seek abortions, safe or unsafe, for their own good reasons.”


New Zealand reformed its abortion laws in March of 2020, decriminalising the procedure and aligning it with other health care.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 