ALRANZ Congratulates Argentina



ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa congratulates the people of Argentina for a successful conclusion to their fight for legal abortion.



Abortion will be legal in Argentina up to 14 weeks gestation. Argentina is now the most populous nation in Latin America to legalise abortion, standing with Uruguay, Cuba, Guyana, and some parts of Mexico.



“We are delighted that 2020 has been a good year for reproductive rights in Argentina as well as here in New Zealand,” said ALRANZ President Terry Bellamak, referring to New Zealand’s legalisation of abortion in March.



“We hope the success of reproductive rights activists in Argentina acts as a catalyst for other countries in Latin America to recognise the bodily autonomy of all citizens. It will undoubtedly inspire activists all over the region.



“Since 1983 more than 3000 people have died from unsafe, illegal abortions in Argentina. In 2016 alone, almost 40,000 were hospitalised due to complications from unsafe, illegal abortions. 6000 of them were under 20 years old. Argentina’s government has finally acknowledged the reality that the law can only prohibit safe abortions – people will always seek abortions, safe or unsafe, for their own good reasons.”



New Zealand reformed its abortion laws in March of 2020, decriminalising the procedure and aligning it with other health care.

