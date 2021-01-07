In Memory Of Hank Adams (1943–2020)

IPMSDL extends its condolences to the family, comrades and friends of Hank Adams (Assiniboine–Sioux, 1943–2020).

Hank is known known for his lifelong work to secure Native treaty rights, especially Northwest Coast tribes’ treaty rights to fish their accustomed rivers and grounds.

Let us join in mourning the death of Hanks but we also celebrate his life committed to advancing Indigenous Peoples rights!

"Vine Deloria Jr. (Standing Rock Sioux, 1933–2005) called Adams “the most important Indian” of that time and predicted that historians would recognize his contributions to the struggle for Indigenous rights."

"During the 1980s, Adams worked with the Miskito Indians in their campaign for self-determination in Nicaragua. Until his death, he advocated for Native young people’s education about treaty history and rights and their participation in public affairs, and for Native communities’ interests and voices in the debate about climate change."

Link to the Smithsonian Magazine blog.

© Scoop Media

