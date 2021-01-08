HDH 104: Team Spain Vs Team France Set For February 6 In Fontanar, Spain

The long-awaited Hombres de Honor 104 has been rescheduled for February 6. MMA event will take place at Pabellon Polideportivo in Fontanar, Guadalajara, Castile-La Mancha, Spain.

The event was initially scheduled for August and then postponed to December 2020. Both dates were cancelled due to pandemic.

HDH 104 on February 6 will feature a contest between Team Spain and Team France with 15 bouts featured on the card.

The organizer of the event is Chinto Mordillo in association with AEMMA (Asociacion Espanola de MMA) and GAMMA (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts).

© Scoop Media

