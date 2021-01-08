World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Launch Of Digital Week 2021: Southeast Asia

Friday, 8 January 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

February Virtual Conference

Calling all Cloud enthusiasts!

W.Media is gathering ASEAN's best and brightest for a 4-day virtual conference to cover everything from datacenter deployment to digital banking. From 23-26 February, network with 7000+ Senior IT Leaders across the Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand markets.

Digital Week is the webinar experience: REVAMPED.

Our virtual platform is a community hub for you to access more content and engagement than ever:

- Interactive industry chat rooms

- Live speaker Q&A sessions

- 1-on-1 video calls between attendees

- Conference-wide prizes and competitions

Registration is open. Join the conversation today!

Register here: https://whova.com/portal/registration/digit2_202102/

For more information, please visit https://w.media/digital-week/.

About W.Media

W.Media is a global B2B technology marketing agency specialising in PR, Media, and Events. It is the anchor of the cloud, datacenter and cybersecurity communities in Asia Pacific, combining market knowledge and network to uplift brands via targeted communication. W.Media educates both industry stakeholders and the public on the latest developments in these industries through personalized engagement with the marketplace.

From its founding in 2018, W.Media began organising Cloud & Datacenter Conventions throughout the APAC region, in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. In 2020, W.Media complemented its in-person events offerings by launching a series of webinars to connect top industry professionals in the three pillars driving tech today: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Datacenters.

Beyond events, W.Media works closely with its clients to curate effective content marketing, editorial coverage, and digital advertising campaigns. This expertise and expansive regional network make W.Media a key player in Asia's Cloud and Datacenter market.

About Digital Week (Southeast Asia)

With cloud migration and storage demands at an all-time high, it's essential to stay up to date on the market's latest developments and technologies. So, our W.Media team has created a space for IT professionals to come together and share their insights while reaching an even broader, digitized network: Digital Week.

Our Digital Weeks combine the informational expertise of a leading webinar series with the personal touch of in-person conferences and exhibitions. This four-day virtual event brings together experts from the Cloud, Data Center, and Cybersecurity industries to share both regional overviews and local observations, as well as enables you speak directly to potential clients or future business partners one-on-one.

Our first Digital Week kicks off in February 2021 and caters specifically to key players across South East Asia: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia. Join thousands of industry peers--from specialists to C-suite--as we explore the future of Cloud in ASEAN. We'll be covering: Datacenter Deployment Trends, Regional Cybersecurity Risk Assessments, The Future of Fintech, Cloud Migration Case Studies, Digital Transformation Developments, Sustainable Infrastructure Innovations, Data Sovereignty Best Practices, 5G and IoT Adoption Analysis, and much, much more.

