OECD Annual Inflation Stable At 1.2% In November 2020

Annual inflation in the OECD area was stable at 1.2% in November. Energy prices declined by (minus) 8.1%, a faster pace than in October (minus 7.7%), while food price inflation slowed to 3.3%, compared with 3.6% in October. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy was also stable at 1.6% in November 2020.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

Graph 1 - Consumer prices, selected areas

November 2020, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore these data further

