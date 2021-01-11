World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

United Nations Launches A Women Enterprise Recovery Fund

Monday, 11 January 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Bangkok (ESCAP news) – The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), with support from the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the Government of Canada, and Visa Inc. have launched a ‘Women Enterprise Recovery Fund: Promoting and Upscaling Digital Solutions for Enhancing Women Enterprise Growth and Resilience’.

“Through this Fund, we will support innovative business solutions that address the constraints faced by women enterprises in South and South-East Asia. These solutions are especially crucial today as we know women enterprises have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19. Now is the opportunity to innovate and find solutions that recover better and build resilience. UNCDF is grateful to ESCAP, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Canada, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Visa Inc. for their collaboration and support to advance women enterprises through this Innovation Fund mechanism,” said UNCDF Deputy Executive Secretary Xavier Michon.

Applicants to the Fund can be based anywhere globally, but the project implementation and solution must target women enterprises in one or more of the following countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal or Viet Nam. Eligible applicants who can apply for the Fund include regulated financial institutions, FinTechs, technology institutions, among others.

“The Fund will provide up to US$ 50,000 in co-funding to innovative solutions, along with technical assistance provided through our extensive partner networks. We are pleased to be partnered with UNCDF, FMO, the Government of Canada and Visa Inc. on this exciting initiative, which will bring to market innovative financial and business solutions for women entrepreneurs who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said ESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Kaveh Zahedi.

“FMO is exceptionally pleased to partner with UNCDF and ESCAP to launch the Women Enterprise Recovery Fund. We believe collaboration with private-sector innovators in the design and implementation of digital solutions is fundamental to help women enterprises that have been economically impacted by COVID-19. We are confident the fund will create a catalytic effect in the MSMEs ecosystems across Asia, showcasing viable digital solutions and sustainable business models to respond to the needs of formal and informal women-led enterprises,” said Andrew Shaw, FMO Capacity Development Manager.

To find out more and/or submit your application please visit: https://uncdf.live/WERF.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN Rights Office: Iran Execution Of Child Offender Breaks International Law

The execution of an Iranian man for a crime allegedly committed when he was 16 years old has been condemned by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and raised concerns over violations of his right to a fair trial. In a statement released on Thursday, ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 