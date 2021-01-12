World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Japan Datacenters: Market Insights 2021

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Webinar Announcement

Japan, Jan 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Want to learn how Japanese datacenters are reshaping the country's economy?

W.Media is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 20th January, 10:30-12PM (GMT+9) dedicated to this explosive industry, with top-level speakers including:

- Tsutsomu Toneyama, PTS Consulting Japan - Rui Takei, BICSI

- Dominik Steiner, 650; VPC Asia KK

- Takuya Yusa, NTT Facilities

- Paul Dwyer, Equinix

Registrations are now open! https://bit.ly/38unI1M

Japan's Datacenter Market is making a huge impact on the national economic landscape. Increased speculation from foreign companies and accelerated adoption of digital technologies across public and private sectors are the underlying driving factors to this rapid evolution.

A majority of development is in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with Osaka close behind.

Furthermore, the Japanese government inked a deal to migrate all HR systems to the cloud by 2025, a sign of the cross-industry embrace of cloud technologies currently transforming the country.

But while the data center market is experiencing this unprecedented investment, there is simultaneously a growing call for such investment to be sustainable. Japanese Data Centers are pioneering renewable energy and energy-efficient power and cooling solutions.

The growth of IoT and remote work is driving the cloud services market to an incredible 15% CAGR, but in order to properly capitalise on this explosion of data it's important to scrutinise where the data is being held: the datacenters themselves.

JOIN US (https://bit.ly/38unI1M): Our show will focus on the Japanese datacenter market: its business prospects, technological breakthroughs, and future trends.

Tune in on 20th January to meet our world-class speakers, hear market analysis, and get your questions answered. Join the conversation today! https://w.media/japan-datacenters-market-insights/

Tune In to Hear

- [Keynote]: Hyperscale Deployment: How Japan is meeting the Surge in Demand

- [Keynote]: Navigating Local Regulations

- [Panel Discussion]: Japan's Datacenter Outlooks: What makes Japan such a lucrative market?

- [Keynote]: How to Grow and Sustain the Engineering Talent Pool

