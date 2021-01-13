World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Digital Transaction Wins Grand Prize "FinTech Start-up Of The Year" At 2020 FinTech Awards By The HKET

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: Digital Transaction Limited

HONG KONG, 12 January 2021 – Hong Kong-headquartered blockchain technology company Digital Transaction Limited won two awards at the 2020 FinTech Awards on 12 January 2021: “FinTech of the Year 2020 in Start-up” Grand Prize and “Outstanding Real Time Monitoring Blockchain Application System Solution”.

The FinTech Awards, hosted and organised by ET Net, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Economic Times, is an annual award that recognises and encourages excellence in innovative FinTech solutions and applications in multiple categories. Digital Transaction is one of only three recipients to be awarded with the Grand Prize (FinTech, Start-up and Marketing Campaign of the Year) at this year’s FinTech Awards.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Ian Huang, Founder and CEO of Digital Transaction said, “As one of Hong Kong’s few enterprise blockchain start-ups, winning this prestigious award is a testament that the hard work and tremendous progress our team made over the past two years are finally starting to pay off. We will use this achievement to continue to communicate and position Digital Transaction’s blockchain technology as the leading option for financial organisations and enterprises to accelerate their digital growth.”

ParallelChain™, Digital Transaction’s patent-pending blockchain infrastructure, was also honoured for its breakthrough technology at the FinTech Awards, after being named “Outstanding Real Time Monitoring Blockchain Application System Solution” in the Blockchain Solutions category.

ParallelChain™ is an innovative high-performing four-in-one hybrid blockchain ideally suited for all FinTech and CBDC applications due to its unrivalled features of full compliance to the EU’s GDPR privacy ordinance, speed of >100,000 transactions per second (TPS), <0.01 second real-time latency and seamless interoperability with Ethereum and Hyperledger applications.


About Digital Transaction Limited
Founded in 2018, Digital Transaction Limited (DTL) is a Hong Kong breakthrough enterprise blockchain technology company. DTL is the home of ParallelChain™, the fastest, most scalable and the only GDPR privacy compliant blockchain in the world as well as seamless interoperability with existing blockchains. With 6 US patents pending, an award-winning technical team, strong business execution, and deep market insight, DTL consistently rolls out technical innovation leading the Distributed Ledger Technology movement with unmatched products that will unlock enterprises’ digital transformation initiatives. For more information, please visit https://www.digital-transaction.com/

About the Hong Kong Economic Times
The Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) is a leading financial daily newspaper in Hong Kong. First published in 1988, the HKET mainly focuses on finance, main news, social and mainland China news, commerce and trade, property, executive and market, along with entertainment and leisure sections.

