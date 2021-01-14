World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The European Bison Is No Longer A Vulnerable Species

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 5:55 am
Press Release: WWF Central And Eastern Europe

In the midst of a challenging and tumultuous year we have some wonderful news to share. Due to long-term conservation work, including that by WWF Central and Eastern Europe and WWF-Romania, European bison (Bison bonasus) are no longer considered a vulnerable species in Europe. The European bison population has increased from about 1,800 in 2003 to over 6,200; meaning that the species has moved up the IUCN red list classification to “almost threatened.” Romania is among the few countries with bison roaming in the wild.

There are now more than 100 bison in three different areas in Romania: Vânători Neam Natural Park, Făgăr Mountains and arcu Mountains. The largest population of over 65 bison is in the Tarcu Mountains where the herd was developed as an initiative by Rewilding Europe and WWF Romania. Bison have been transported from reserves and breeding centres in Europe following a complex selection process to ensure genetic diversity. The aim of the LIFE Bison Project is to create a viable population that breeds in the wild and develops both biodiversity and sustainable entrepreneurship ideas based on ecotourism for local communities to thrive.

The Life Bison team carefully monitors the behaviour of bison to ensure their well-being and coexistence with locals living and working near the rewilding area. The bison is an umbrella species that safeguards the quality of life of other species in the food chain and maintains the natural balance on which we all depend. It has become a local symbol that has allowed locals to rediscover the richness of nature around them, wonderful landscapes that fascinate tourists in search of adventure experiences in the wild or tranquility in the villages.

"The bison calves born in the wild and the support of local communities are good signs that bison belong to these ancestral lands, but let's not forget that the species is still threatened by various challenges, from habitat loss to ambiguity in legislative processes. That is why we believe that only by working together can we ensure the progress made in the last 70 years will not decline, but that we will witness a change for the better,” says Marina Drugă, LIFE Bison Project Manager, WWF-Romania.

Dr Bruno Oberle, Director General of IUCN, said that according to the IUCN Red List update, bison and twenty-five other species have been recovered. This is a powerful demonstration of the power of conservation in action. “Yet the growing list of extinct species is a stark reminder that conservation efforts must urgently expand. To tackle global threats such as unsustainable fisheries, land clearing for agriculture, and invasive species, conservation needs to happen around the world and be incorporated into all sectors of the economy,” he stated.

The species was rarer than the black rhino and survived only in captivity in the early 20th century. The reintroduction of the bison into the wild began in the 1950s, and in Romania in 2012. The largest subpopulations are now found in Poland, Belarus and Russia, but only eight of these herds are large enough to be genetically viable in the long run. The species remains dependent on ongoing conservation measures, such as the relocation of bison to optimal habitats to create viable populations and the promotion of human-bison coexistence.

The reintroduction of bison in the Southern Carpathians is carried out within the "Urgent Actions for the Recovery of European Bison populations in Romania Project, " implemented by WWF-Romania and Rewilding Europe, in cooperation with local communities and with financial support from the European Union through the LIFE Programme.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WWF Central And Eastern Europe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


UN Rights Office: Iran Execution Of Child Offender Breaks International Law

The execution of an Iranian man for a crime allegedly committed when he was 16 years old has been condemned by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and raised concerns over violations of his right to a fair trial. In a statement released on Thursday, ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 