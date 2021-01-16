World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Valmet To Supply An Extensive Tissue Machine Rebuild To Metsä Tissue’s Mänttä Mill In Finland

Saturday, 16 January 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: Valmet

Metsä Tissue has selected Valmet as the supplier of an extensive rebuild of their tissue machine PM 10, including control system, at the Mänttä mill in Finland. The investment is part of their Future Mill program with the target to improve the mill’s energy and production efficiency and increase its production capacity. It will also allow for improving product quality, according to consumer customers’ expectations.

The order is included in Valmet’s first quarter of 2021 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The order is Valmet’s third Advantage ViscoNip press installation for Metsä Tissue. The reliable technology has previously been installed at Raubach TM 1 in Germany and at Pauliström in Sweden. The good results and collaboration in those projects convinced Metsä Tissue to choose Valmet also for the extensive upgrade of the Mänttä PM 10 machine.

“This is an important step in our strategy towards even better industrial efficiency and product quality. The paper machine’s renewal will provide consumers with increasingly soft and strong paper while significantly reducing the amount of energy used to produce it. This will reduce carbon dioxide emissions in accordance with our sustainability goals,” says Kari Karttunen, VP of Production of the Mänttä mill, Metsä Tissue.

“We are honored to get the opportunity to contribute to Metsä Tissue’s strategic path for a more sustainable production of high-quality tissue products. It is also a proof of our Advantage ViscoNip press’ capabilities and fit for rebuilds with the target to improve runnability, energy efficiency, capacity and product quality,” says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a new press section including an Advantage ViscoNip press. The drying section will be equipped with a steel Advantage Yankee Dryer and an Advantage AirCap hood. The scope also includes Valmet DNA system featuring the new Valmet DNA Drive and Safety controls, mill engineering, installation supervision and auxiliary systems.

About Metsä Tissue

Metsä Tissue is one of the leading tissue paper suppliers in Europe to households and professionals and one of the leading greaseproof paper suppliers globally. Their brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, Metsä Tissue employs around 2,500 people. In 2019, Metsä Tissue’s sales was EUR 1 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Valmet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


UN Rights Office: Iran Execution Of Child Offender Breaks International Law

The execution of an Iranian man for a crime allegedly committed when he was 16 years old has been condemned by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and raised concerns over violations of his right to a fair trial. In a statement released on Thursday, ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 