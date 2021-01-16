Valmet To Supply An Extensive Tissue Machine Rebuild To Metsä Tissue’s Mänttä Mill In Finland

Metsä Tissue has selected Valmet as the supplier of an extensive rebuild of their tissue machine PM 10, including control system, at the Mänttä mill in Finland. The investment is part of their Future Mill program with the target to improve the mill’s energy and production efficiency and increase its production capacity. It will also allow for improving product quality, according to consumer customers’ expectations.

The order is included in Valmet’s first quarter of 2021 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The order is Valmet’s third Advantage ViscoNip press installation for Metsä Tissue. The reliable technology has previously been installed at Raubach TM 1 in Germany and at Pauliström in Sweden. The good results and collaboration in those projects convinced Metsä Tissue to choose Valmet also for the extensive upgrade of the Mänttä PM 10 machine.

“This is an important step in our strategy towards even better industrial efficiency and product quality. The paper machine’s renewal will provide consumers with increasingly soft and strong paper while significantly reducing the amount of energy used to produce it. This will reduce carbon dioxide emissions in accordance with our sustainability goals,” says Kari Karttunen, VP of Production of the Mänttä mill, Metsä Tissue.

“We are honored to get the opportunity to contribute to Metsä Tissue’s strategic path for a more sustainable production of high-quality tissue products. It is also a proof of our Advantage ViscoNip press’ capabilities and fit for rebuilds with the target to improve runnability, energy efficiency, capacity and product quality,” says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a new press section including an Advantage ViscoNip press. The drying section will be equipped with a steel Advantage Yankee Dryer and an Advantage AirCap hood. The scope also includes Valmet DNA system featuring the new Valmet DNA Drive and Safety controls, mill engineering, installation supervision and auxiliary systems.

About Metsä Tissue

Metsä Tissue is one of the leading tissue paper suppliers in Europe to households and professionals and one of the leading greaseproof paper suppliers globally. Their brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, Metsä Tissue employs around 2,500 people. In 2019, Metsä Tissue’s sales was EUR 1 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group.

© Scoop Media

