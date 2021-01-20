World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Vision Challenges The World To Distribute Vaccine Fairly

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: World Vision

World Vision says the world faces a challenge to avoid the “catastrophic moral failure” described by the head of the World Health Organisation, regarding the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued dire warnings as richer nations begin to receive millions of vaccination doses, while poorer countries are left behind.

He says we are already seeing some developing countries miss out, while others like the United States and the United Kingdom receive millions of doses.

Andrew Morley, World Vision’s International President and CEOhassaid“We challenge the worldto be fair in vaccine distribution.That means a roll-out which reaches the most vulnerable communities, where children’s livescontinue to beshatteredeach dayby the aftershocksofthisdreadfulpandemic.

“Unless this happens,leaderswill have needlessly failed childrenin many parts of the world– putting their futures at risk, at a time whenthey need us to bring hope more than ever.We must unite to ensure children everywherecanreach their potential.”he said.

World Vision is committed to supporting the fair and equitable global roll-out of WHO endorsed vaccines. In the meantime it is partnering with governments, faith leaders, and community health workers to combat the spread of COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: As COVID Deaths Pass Two Million Worldwide, Guterres Warns Against Self-Defeating ‘Vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worldwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement , Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

Unsplash/ElevenPhotographs The US Capitol building in Washington D.C. A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 