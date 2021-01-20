World Vision Challenges The World To Distribute Vaccine Fairly

World Vision says the world faces a challenge to avoid the “catastrophic moral failure” described by the head of the World Health Organisation, regarding the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued dire warnings as richer nations begin to receive millions of vaccination doses, while poorer countries are left behind.

He says we are already seeing some developing countries miss out, while others like the United States and the United Kingdom receive millions of doses.

Andrew Morley, World Vision’s International President and CEOhassaid“We challenge the worldto be fair in vaccine distribution.That means a roll-out which reaches the most vulnerable communities, where children’s livescontinue to beshatteredeach dayby the aftershocksofthisdreadfulpandemic.

“Unless this happens,leaderswill have needlessly failed childrenin many parts of the world– putting their futures at risk, at a time whenthey need us to bring hope more than ever.We must unite to ensure children everywherecanreach their potential.”he said.

World Vision is committed to supporting the fair and equitable global roll-out of WHO endorsed vaccines. In the meantime it is partnering with governments, faith leaders, and community health workers to combat the spread of COVID-19.

