World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Seafarers' Charity Stella Maris Expands European Network

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 7:19 am
Press Release: Stella Maris

Global seafarers’ charity Stella Maris has grown its network in Europe with the start of chaplaincy services in Denmark from January.

David Noval has been appointed as National Director of Stella Maris’ Danish operation.

David Noval at the Copenhagen port
David Noval

The launch comes at a time when welfare and wellbeing of seafarers are paramount amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and issues around crew change and mental wellbeing, says Martin Foley, Stella Maris European Regional Coordinator.

“Now more than ever we need to be present and visible to seafarers and fishers, and while faced with restrictions due to the health crisis, our work supporting them continues through ship gangway visits and the use of digital media. This ability to provide a personal, human touch remains fundamental to Stella Maris.” he said.

David says ship and port visiting have already begun in Copenhagen, and the plan this year is to establish teams of ship visitors covering other ports in the country.

“Within the next five years we want to have chaplains based in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Danish archipelago, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands,” he said.

Denmark is the fifth largest maritime nation, with a merchant fleet of 65 million gross tonnes. The country has more than 400 islands and a total coastline of over 7,000 kilometres. Up to 75 percent of all imports to Denmark arrives by sea.

David is a trained ambulance technician and firefighter. In recent years he worked as operation manager in a non-profit housing association and has worked in management and organisational development for 20 years, primarily in organisations with volunteers.

In Europe, Stella Maris has chaplaincy teams serving over 150 ports in 13 countries. Globally, the charity works in 326 ports in 56 countries and has over 1,000 chaplains and volunteers worldwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stella Maris on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: As COVID Deaths Pass Two Million Worldwide, Guterres Warns Against Self-Defeating ‘Vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worldwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement , Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 