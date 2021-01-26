World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cloud Gaming Revenue To Surpass $1 Billion For The First Time In 2021

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 8:14 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

There was a massive surge in engagement and spending across the gaming industry in 2020. Cloud gaming is among the verticals expected to experience continuous exponential growth in 2021.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Safe Betting Sites, annual revenue from the global cloud gaming revenue will surpass $1 billion for the first time in 2021. This is nearly double the estimated revenue for 2020, which was about $585 million.

Analyst firm Omdia offered a much more optimistic outlook, projecting 188% growth for the industry’s revenue. Per its forecast, it will grow to $4 billion in 2021, tripling to $12 billion by 2025.

Global Gaming Industry to Generate $189.3 Billion in 2021

The cloud gaming market was valued at $170 million in 2019 according to Newzoo. Its Total Addressable Market (TAM) is forecast to grow from $12.58 billion in 2018 to $56.57 billion by 2027.

Similarly, mobile gaming is projected to grow massively in 2021. According to AppAnnie, its revenue will rise by 20% in 2021 to reach $120 billion. In 2019, the mobile gaming industry generated $68.5 billion according to Newzoo.

The number of mobile games has also been on the rise, going from 2.3 billion in 2018 to 2.51 billion in 2020. This figure translated to about 30.7% of the global population.

Based on a study by Newzoo, the total number of gamers in the gaming industry is set to rise to 2.8 billion. They will enable the global gaming industry to generate $189.3 billion by the end of the year, up from $174.9 billion in 2020. By 2023, the overall industry revenue could grow to $217.9 billion.

Among the factors driving its growth will be 5G network penetration. By the end of 2021, 16% of smartphones will be 5G-ready compared to 5% in 2020. By 2023, the 5G market share will be at 43%.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/01/22/cloud-gaming-revenue-to-surpass-1-billion-for-the-first-time-in-2021/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

UN: As COVID Deaths Pass Two Million Worldwide, Guterres Warns Against Self-Defeating ‘Vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worldwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement , Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 