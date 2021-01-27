World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

US Retailers Offering Curbside Pickup Grew Digital Revenue By 49% In 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

In 2020, retailers who innovated to keep up with the changing consumer behavior reaped bigger than those that did not.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, retailers offering buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) options increased their digital revenue by 49% year-over-year (YoY) on average. Comparatively, other retailers had an average increase of 28%.

A report from Adobe Analytics states that curbside pickups in the US shot up by 88% between November 1 and December 9, 2020. Curbside pickups accounted for 23% of all orders during the period.

Target’s Curbside Pickups Grow by 500% YoY During 2020 Holiday Season

Adobe Analytics also revealed that from December 1 to December 9, 2020, curbside pickups grew by 94%. There was a 33% higher conversion rate during the period for retailers who offered the option than those who did not.

Digital Commerce 360 states that only 6.9% of its top 500 retailers offered curbside pickup prior to the pandemic. The figure had risen to 43.7% by August 2020.

Per Adobe’s data, BOPIS orders went from a 15% share at the onset of the pandemic to 25% in December 2020. That marked a 65% share increase. During the holiday season, it continued to average 25%, which is significantly higher than December 2019’s 18%.

Big-box giant Target was among the retailers offering curbside pickup services. Its comparable sales for November and December 2020 rose by 17.2% compared to 2019. Its comparable digital sales soared by 102% during the period, versus a 4.2% uptick for in-store sales.

Cumulatively, Target’s Drive Up (curbside pickup), Shipt Delivery and Order Pickup grew by 193%. Drive Up had the highest growth of 500% while Shipt Up grew by 300%.

Target sold over 150 million items under Drive Up and Order Pickup, four times the 2019 figure. In Q2 2020, Target’s digital sales grew by 200%. Drive Up surged by 700% during the period. In Q3, 2020 it posted an increase of 154% in digital sales, with Drive Up soaring by 500%.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/2021/01/22/us-retailers-offering-curbside-pickup-grew-digital-revenue-by-49-in-2020/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

UN: As COVID Deaths Pass Two Million Worldwide, Guterres Warns Against Self-Defeating ‘Vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worldwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement , Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 