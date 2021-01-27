World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: BCFIF

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47.

This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of increasing number of executions, pressure on political prisoners and prisoners of conscience and mass arrests across Iran since December 2020.

Read more: http://iran-freedom.org/index.php/576-press-release-bcfif-condemns-growing-pressure-on-political-prisoners-in-iran

Background on the new sentence against Mr Saeid Sangar and growing pressure on political prisoners:

https://iran-hrm.com/index.php/2021/01/21/political-prisoner-saeed-sangar-receives-another-11-months-in-prison/

