World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stop The Attacks! Stand With Farmers!

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 7:28 am
Press Release: PCFS Global

The new year kicked off with intensified repression targeting the rural sector.

The People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty slams the escalating state attacks against farmers and indigenous peoples in many countries across the globe. We call out these governments – especially in the Philippines, Cambodia, and India – for the blatant violation of human rights to facilitate the aggressive implementation of neoliberal policies in the pretext of coping with COVID-19 pandemic.

We abhor the killings and mass arrests of rural peoples in the Philippines, which signifies the reigning inhumanity and impunity perpetrated by the Duterte regime. Filipino farmers and indigenous peoples are often treated as enemies of the state for defending their lands and communities from state-backed corporate control and plunder. The government’s heightened counter-insurgency campaign is being used as guise to forcefully evict rural communities and quell their resistance.

In the past four years of Duterte’s presidency, the Peasant Movement of the Philippines has documented 22 peasant massacres and a total peasant death toll of 313. PCFS strongly condemns the latest of these massacres that happened in December 2020 – the brutal killing of five mango farmworkers in Baras, Rizal and the nine indigenous Tumandok in Panay Island. Billions of the country’s funds are being used for such overkill operations against defenseless farmers and IPs.

Enjoying the outright support from the president, the police and military have now gained the gall to publicly issue shoot-to-kill orders even to distinguished leaders of the legitimate mass movement. We denounce this death threat against Windel Bolinget, chairperson of PCFS member organization Cordillera Peoples Alliance, who has faced relentless threats and harassment since last year.

The Coalition also decries the violent efforts to displace the farmers of Hacienda Yulo in Sitio Buntog, Calamba, Laguna amid pandemic. Since last year, their homes have been ransacked and burned down by hired goons of the Yulo-owned San Cristobal Realty Development Corporation (SCRDC) and Ayala Land Inc. Farmer-residents of the 7,100-hectare hacienda have been asserting their rights to the disputed land for decades, since 1911.

Such attacks are not just happening in the Philippines. In Cambodia, legitimate dissent is being criminalized. A community leader from Choam Kravien, Sihanoukville province and two from Sre Prang, Tbong Khmum province were arrested while more than 50 from the provinces of Tbong Khmum and Koh Kong for their active assertion of their right to land. PCFS supports the appeal for the dropping of the charges and the release of the political prisoners issued by more than 80 organizations.

PCFS lauds the farmers movements that continue to strengthen their ranks and advance their struggles despite these relentless attacks. India’s protesting farmers deserve this regard for the continuing success of Delhi Chalo in the face of constant police intimidation and suppression. Let us support their march and tractor parade on January 26, India’s Republic Day.

Likewise, we extend our solidarity to all the persevering rural peoples movements and censure the global trend of worsening state repression, wielded to back up neoliberal offensives and silence our cause. #StandWithFarmers!

Reference: Sylvia Mallari, PCFS Global Co-chairperson - secretariat@foodsov.org

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PCFS Global on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 