World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Data Exposed And Exploited In Middle East And North Africa, New Report Explores

Friday, 29 January 2021, 7:51 am
Press Release: Access Now

From Ramallah to Beirut, the private data of millions is at risk. Access Now is launching Exposed and exploited: Data protection in the Middle East and North Africa, a new report that explores the privacy dangers burgeoning in Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Tunisia, leaving people vulnerable to abuse and exploitation of their most personal information. Read the full report, and report snapshot.

“Data protection laws across the region are not upheld, vaguely written, or, in many cases, simply don’t exist. And for governments and companies that prey on people’s personal information, disrupting the status quo is the least of their priorities,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now. “Governments’ blatant disregard of the right to privacy disproportionately harms those who are already most at-risk of attacks, discrimination, and oppression — such as refugees, people living on occupied land, LGBTQ+ communities, and women.”

The past year was explosive for health-related tech-solutions in the fight against COVID-19, and with a notable lack of robust privacy safeguards and data protection frameworks, governments are seizing this unprecedented opportunity to abuse private information.

“COVID-19 became a scapegoat for privacy invasion in many countries across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Dima Samaro, MENA Policy Analyst at Access Now. “In a region already struggling at the hands of authoritarian and repressive governments, the fight against this deadly pandemic made it easier for MENA regimes to deny people agency over their personal information, and deploy non-evidence-based technologies, leading to increased danger beyond the health crisis.”

Exposed and exploited: Data protection in the Middle East and North Africa provides an overview of the laws in four MENA countries, exploring case studies from independent investigations and research with local partners and organizations, including Arab Advancement for Social Media (7amleh), Social Media Exchange (SMEX), and Jordan Open Source Association (JOSA). The case studies include:

  • Jordan: Collection of refugees’ biometric data by international organizations.
  • Lebanon: Mishandling voters’ personal data ahead of elections.
  • Palestine: Al Munasiq app and abusive collection of Palestinians’ information by Israeli defense forces.
  • Tunisia: Robots and drones patrolling the streets of Tunisia during COVID-19 lockdown.

The new report also compares the privacy and data protections of COVID-19 contact-tracing apps in MENA countries, and outlines a set of policy recommendations for governments, private actors, and international organizations, while highlighting the role private companies play in profiting from private data.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 