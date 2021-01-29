The Key To A Healthy Climate - 25th International Passive House Conference

25th International Passive House Conference in Wuppertal and online

Darmstadt/Germany. The 25th International Passive House Conference will take place from September 10-11th in Wuppertal, Germany, under the patronage of Andreas Pinkwart, North Rhine Westphalia's State Minister for Economic Affairs. Only buildings with a low energy demand for heating and cooling will put us on the path to efficient climate protection. By reducing the energy demand, we can ensure that our building stock’s energy needs can be fully met by renewable energy sources, long term and at large scale. Encompassing this idea is this year’s International Passive House Conference and complementary exhibition, which bare the motto "Passive House - The key to sustainable buildings!”

Currently, the conference is planned as an in-person event in the historical City Hall of Wuppertal, Germany, on September 10 and 11. There will also be online offerings accompanying the event to reach a global audience. The Call for papers is open until February 15.

This year's event will be the 25th edition of the International Passive House Conference. The first conference was held in 1996 in Darmstadt, Germany, the home of the Passive House Institute. Ever since, the event has taken place annually in different cities all over Germany, twice in Austria and even in China in 2019. Since its beginnings, there have been major advancements in the building sector, which has adopted energy efficiency principles. However, there is room for improvement.

© Scoop Media

