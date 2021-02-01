World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Myanmar: Release Government Officials And Human Rights Defenders Detained In Military Coup

Monday, 1 February 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Fortify Rights

The Myanmar military should immediately and unconditionally release State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, government ministers, members of parliament, and human rights defenders detained in early morning nationwide raids, said Fortify Rights today. State-run media announced that Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing would take control of the country for 12 months.

“The military needs to urgently de-escalate this situation and unconditionally free those detained today,” said Matthew Smith, CEO of Fortify Rights. “The military should cease any further arrests and issue guarantees of the safety and well-being of those detained.”

In the early morning hours today, the Myanmar military reportedly detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, members of parliament, and human rights defenders. The authorities also reportedly cut mobile-communication signals.

“A military coup is underway,” said Matthew Smith. “The military should lift any blocks on mobile communications and respect the right to free expression. Access to information is critical for the Myanmar public right now.”

The Myanmar Parliament was due to convene Monday morning. A National League for Democracy (NLD) party member told Fortify Rights that the military had detained all civilian members of parliament in Naypyidaw.

“The military must respect the results of the 2020 elections and allow the Parliament to convene as scheduled,” said Matthew Smith. “Governments around the world should swiftly condemn the military’s blatant power grab.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fortify Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

Central African Republic: 200,000 Displaced In Less Than Two Months

Violence and insecurity related to the recent elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes in less than two months, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday, warning tens of thousands are facing ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 