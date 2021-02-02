Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival

Parrot Analytics to host week-long Virtual Festival honoring the top TV shows in the world, releasing 10 videos interviewing the talent, creators, and executives who created 2020’s most popular TV shows

February 1, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time / 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Parrot Analytics, the global TV analytics firm, will host the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival February 1 thru February 5, 2021.

WHAT: HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, Epyllion Industries managing partner Matthew Ball, Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry and lead actor Alba Baptista, The Last Dance director Jason Hehir, MasterChef Australia show-runner Marty Benson, Good Doctor director Kee MinSoo, Hannibal creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller, Ubisoft Film & Television executives Gregoire Gabalda, Jason Altman and Stephanie Simard, Animaccord head of marketing Daria Katiba, CAA head of data André Vargas, and Dolby’s SVP of commercial partnerships John Couling, speak to Parrot Analytics executives about the process of creating, producing, and distributing some of the world’s most popular TV content.

WHEN: Monday, February 1, 2021 – Friday, February 5, 2021. Two videos will be released at 9am ET every day of the festival.

WHERE: The videos will be available on the Global TV Demand Awards website: www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube Channel.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL TV DEMAND AWARDS: The Global TV Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV award show. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world – no judges, no voting committees. Instead, they are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary and new way to measure how much a TV series resonates with people in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).

For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.

© Scoop Media