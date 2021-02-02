Sudan: UN Experts Call For Enhanced Protection Of Civilians, Including Internally Displaced, In Darfur

GENEVA (1 February 2021) – UN experts said today Sudan must urgently implement strong measures to ensure the safety of civilians, including the internally displaced, and thoroughly investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of recent deadly intercommunal violence and attacks in Darfur.

On 16 and 17 January, intercommunal violence leading to clashes between Arab nomads and the non-Arab ethnic Masalit in West Darfur affecting the Krinding and Abu Zar camps for internally displaced persons reportedly killed 163 people, injured 217 and displaced 50,000 people. Civilian property was damaged and looted.

On 18 January, clashes between the Rezigat and Falata communities in El Gereida locality, in South Darfur, reportedly resulted in the killing of 72 people. More than 70 were injured and about 100 families displaced.

“We urge the Government of Sudan to step up its efforts to protect civilians, including those internally displaced, prevent further displacements and advance solutions to internal displacement by promptly and fully implementing its National Plan for the Protection of Civilians,” the experts said.

While welcoming the establishment of a committee to investigate the recent West Darfur attacks, the experts urged the Government to also investigate the violence in South Darfur, as well as past incidents.

“Justice, accountability and reparation to victims are essential to address insecurity, prevent further violence and displacement, and support durable solutions for internally displaced persons,” they said.

The experts also said they were gravely concerned for the internally displaced persons in the Darfur region, particularly the long-term displaced.

“Many have been living in protracted displacement in dire conditions, and the challenges they face to achieve durable solutions, in particular due to insecurity and land disputes, are disturbing,” the experts said.

The independent experts are in contact with the authorities.

The experts: Ms. Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, and Dr. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions

