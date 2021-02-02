World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Moonstake Enters A Strategic Partnership With CocoricosTo Enhance Convenience For Staking Users

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:58 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Cocoricos is a DeFi platform that simplifies Token Explorers through liquidity pooling and staking. Through this partnership, Cocoricos' end users will have access to Moonstake's Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) staking pools.

Moonstake started in the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, Moonstake has developed the most user-friendly wallets for both Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 200 Million in staked assets in 6 months. Within a year of its founding, Moonstake was ranked in the top 20 of the world's 1,692 staking service providers and it continues to expand.

Moonstake has been actively promoting staking in the market through partnerships with public PoS blockchain projects. Until now, Moonstake has partnered with 11 blockchain projects such as Cardano's constituent organization Emurgo, Ontology and more.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says: "Cocoricos has created an easy way for users to earn rewards through high level liquidity pools and staking. Our partnership integration can create synergies by jointly driving staking activity and we look forward to working together on a variety of areas including DeFi."

Mehdi Radi, CEO at Cocoricos says: "Cocoricos is proud of this key partnership with Moonstake. Users want to be able to easily stake their coins by using a proven staking infrastructure like Moonstake, and I think they can meet the expectations of Cocoricos users."

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 210 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Cocoricos

We at COCORICOS, are driven to challenge the status quo and create a new standard for generating passive income with digital assets. Our primary goal is to fix and improve crypto rewarding and earning with the vision to make the blockchain space a safer place accessible to all crypto holders. https://cocoricos.io/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

UN: Regional Climate Weeks To Drive Forward Climate Action In 2021 And 2022

UN Climate Change News, 1 February 2021 – The UN Climate Change Secretariat today announced Regional Climate Weeks in 2021 and 2022, key meetings that will help build regional momentum for the annual UN Climate Change Conferences and drive forward ... More>>

Central African Republic: 200,000 Displaced In Less Than Two Months

Violence and insecurity related to the recent elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes in less than two months, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday, warning tens of thousands are facing ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 