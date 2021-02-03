World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES - (1) Democratic Republic Of Congo; (2) South Sudan

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 7:56 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Marta Hurtado

Location: Geneva

Date: 2 February 2021

Subject: (1) DRC

(2) South Sudan

1) Democratic Republic of Congo

We are appalled by a significant increase in the number of attacks against the civilian population in Irumu and Mambasa territory in Ituri province, as well as in Beni territory in North Kivu province by the armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). We are also very concerned about human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law by security and defence forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a report by the UN Joint Human Rights Office in the DRC (UNJHRO)* published on Tuesday, at least 849 civilians were killed in these areas in 2020 in attacks attributable to the ADF. Of these, 381 were killed between January and June 2020, and a further 468 were killed between July and December. In the second half of the year, 62 civilians were injured and four women were sexually abused by ADF members.

The report also documents human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law committed by security and defence forces in the context of their operations against ADF combatants. From January to June, 22 civilians were killed, nine women and 12 children were sexually abused, and 81 were arbitrarily arrested at the hands of security forces. In the second half of the year, 25 civilians were killed, 18 women and 10 children were sexually abused, and 45 arbitrarily arrested by the security forces.

The second half of 2020 was characterised by a number of reprisal attacks by the ADF against the civilian population in territories previously controlled by them. The attacks led to massive displacement in the region. There was also an increase in the number of civilians abducted to perform forced labour. During the year, 534 civilians were kidnapped, of which 457 are still missing.

Violence has continued into the beginning of this year. On 13 January 2021, in Walese Vonkutu, Irumu territory, a group of unknown men attacked the Twa community and killed at least 14 people, including two pregnant women. This assault followed another attack in Walese Vonkutu a month earlier, where 10 people were killed and 30 others were kidnapped.

Given the widespread and systematic nature of the attack directed against the civilian population, some of the documented human rights abuses may amount to crimes against humanity.

The violence takes place in a context of impunity, where few violations and abuses are duly investigated and prosecuted. An ADF attack on Beni prison in October 2020 – during which 1,300 inmates escaped – was a blow to accountability in the country.

The report includes several recommendations for the DRC authorities, including to ensure that security forces act in a manner consistent with norms and standards of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. It also urges the Congolese authorities to enhance protection mechanisms for the civilian population, especially during military operations.

The report underscores the need to facilitate access to justice for victims, and humanitarian aid for survivors, including those who are displaced by the violence. The report encourages the DRC authorities to engage through the judicial cooperation framework to curb cross-border crime, to ensure that perpetrators affiliated with the ADF and other armed groups who seek refuge in countries of the region, in particular Uganda, are tracked and brought to justice.

*The UN Joint Human Rights Office, which was established in February 2008, comprises the Human Rights Division of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights in the DRC.

To read full report, please go to : https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/CD/DRC_Public_Report.pdf

2) South Sudan

We welcome the decision on Friday by the Government of South Sudan to move forward with the establishment of transitional justice institutions, including the Hybrid Court and the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, as an important step towards confronting and dealing with past human rights violations to prevent further violence. Over many years, victims of extremely grave human rights violations have awaited the implementation of these key mechanisms of justice, truth and remedy. We count on South Sudan to now move swiftly to advance this important step by signing the Memorandum of Understanding already negotiated with the African Union. The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to continue supporting South Sudan in the implementation of transitional justice processes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

UN: Regional Climate Weeks To Drive Forward Climate Action In 2021 And 2022

UN Climate Change News, 1 February 2021 – The UN Climate Change Secretariat today announced Regional Climate Weeks in 2021 and 2022, key meetings that will help build regional momentum for the annual UN Climate Change Conferences and drive forward ... More>>

Central African Republic: 200,000 Displaced In Less Than Two Months

Violence and insecurity related to the recent elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes in less than two months, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday, warning tens of thousands are facing ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 